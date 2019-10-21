South Dakota’s row crops remain well behind normal harvest schedules in this wet year.
Moisture in the topsoil and subsoil across the state is ranked at adequate or surplus on 99 percent of the acres, according to the crop progress report released Monday, Oct. 21, by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Office in Sioux Falls.
So much soil moisture, with about 68 percent of the acres rated adequate moisture in the topsoil and subsoil and 31 percent of the acres at surplus moisture; with only one percent of the land rated short of soil moisture, an unusual ranking for mid-October in South Dakota.
On Monday, Oct. 21, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum declared a statewide flood emergency after heavy snows on top of a season-long rainy season effectively ended harvest for most of the state’s farmers who already were behind the normal schedule. The high waters in rivers also are posing threats to roads and bridges as well as travelers. Some areas of eastern North Dakota received 20 to 30 inches of snow this month.
As of Sunday, Oct. 20, only nine percent of South Dakota’s corn crop was combined, compared with the five-year average by now of 29 percent being combined, according to the NASS survey of county crop watchers. The corn crop’s condition was rated at 19 percent excellent, 45 percent good, 28 percent fair, six percent poor and two percent very poor.
South Dakota’s farmers did get 4.5 days last week to work in the fields, which is more than the 3.5 days per week the season has averaged since May 1, because wet conditions made most field work impossible.
A third of the state’s soybean crop was harvested by Sunday, well behind the five-year average of 76 percent by now.
Only five percent of the sunflowers have been harvested, compared to the average pace of 28 percent by now.
The winter wheat crop just planted in the state is ahead of normal maturing, 80 percent of the crop emerged, compared with 73 percent by now in the five-year average. The crop’s condition was rated excellent over only three percent of the acres, good on 63 percent, fair on 33 percent and poor on one percent.
But 71 percent of the pastures and range lands are in good condition.
USDA said this month that the state’s corn crop would be down 22 percent in bushels, at 604 million bushels forecast to be combined for grain, compared with 686.4 million bushels actually harvested in 2018.
Only 3.9 million acres of corn will be harvested for grain this year, down 19 percent from the 4.83 million acres harvested for grain in 2018. Average yields this year will be down 6 bushels to 154 bushels per acre. In this sort of wet, behind-schedule year, more farmers turn to cutting corn green for silage feed for livestock instead of waiting until it matures into grain.
Soybean production will be down a full 39 percent this year at 153 million bushels, compared with the record 281 million bushels gleaned in 2018 from the state’s fields. Per-acre yields this year will be 43 bushels, down two bushels from 2018 yields per acre.
But in central South Dakota, around Pierre — where the extra 10 or 11 inches of precipitation above normal rates — so far this year has helped crops without flooding them out. In eastern South Dakota, farmers are reporting yields of 60 bushels or more per acre in soybean fields.
