big sioux east of willow run Golf course.JPG
The Big Sioux River east of Willow Run Golf course in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) is working with a diverse group of partners to offer two new incentives and new rates for water quality improvement opportunities in the Big Sioux River watershed through its Riparian Buffer Initiative (RBI).

“South Dakota’s producers are our front-line conservationists, and they know best how to sustainably manage their land,” says Governor Kristi Noem. “These new incentives provide additional options which allow producers to make the best management decisions for their operation, improve water quality, and protect the future for our kids and grandkids.”

