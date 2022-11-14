South Dakota Attorney General-Elect Marty Jackley named a former employee of the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation as the agency’s new leader on Monday.

Dan Satterlee previously served DCI as an administrative and a field operations assistant director. Satterlee is currently the coordinator for the South Dakota Fusion Center, an agency that compiles and analyzes criminal intelligence in support of terrorism prevention.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments