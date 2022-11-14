South Dakota Attorney General-Elect Marty Jackley named a former employee of the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation as the agency’s new leader on Monday.
Dan Satterlee previously served DCI as an administrative and a field operations assistant director. Satterlee is currently the coordinator for the South Dakota Fusion Center, an agency that compiles and analyzes criminal intelligence in support of terrorism prevention.
“Dan Satterlee’s diverse experience in law enforcement, corrections, and the military has prepared him to lead the DCI as our new Director,” Jackley said in making the announcement.
Satterlee will replace Chad Mosteller who served as interim director following the dismissal of of DCI director David Natvig who served under Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg who was convicted on impeachment charges for his conduct following a 2020 fatal car crash.
Mosteller will return to his post as DCI’s assistant director.
Gov. Kristi Noem appointed the lead prosecutor in Ravnsborg’s Senate impeachment trial, Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo, as interim attorney general. Vargo quickly dismissed Natvig and Ravnsborg’s chief of staff, Tim Bormann, following his appointment.
Vargo will resume his duties as Pennington County State’s Attorney when Jackley is sworn in on January 7, 2023.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.