The South Dakota Department of Health Office of Health Facilities Licensure and Certification is offering a grant opportunity to support skilled nursing and long-term care facilities in enhancing their infection prevention infrastructure necessary to support resident, visitor, and facility healthcare personnel safety, according to a news release.
This funding supports recruitment and retention opportunities for skilled nursing facilities, nursing facilities, and assisted living centers in South Dakota, the release states.
“The Department of Health recognizes the challenges our partners face in long-term care facilities and appreciates their incredible efforts to ensure the health and safety of South Dakota residents,” said Cassie Deffenbaugh, Administrator for the Office of Licensure and Certification in the release.
“This funding is an opportunity for providers to help build a qualified workforce while reducing financial burden related to workforce expansion and retention.”
Skilled nursing facilities, nursing facilities, and assisted living centers can apply for funding under this program. The allowable use of funds includes personnel, which includes facility non-clinical staff and clinical facility staff, and resources to support existing staff in facilities.
Facilities may apply for an award of up to $20,000.
The state Department of Health received $2.5 million from the Center for Disease Control's Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Cooperative Agreement to support the "Nursing Home & Long-term Care Facility Strike Team and Infrastructure Project," the release states.
Applications will be reviewed promptly after the application period closes at 5 p.m. on April 15.
Applications will be reviewed and approved on a first-come, first-served basis.
Upon SDDOH approval, the SDDOH will contact the applicant and initiate contracts.
