The South Dakota Department of Health Office of Health Facilities Licensure and Certification is offering a grant opportunity to support skilled nursing and long-term care facilities in enhancing their infection prevention infrastructure necessary to support resident, visitor, and facility healthcare personnel safety, according to a news release. 

This funding supports recruitment and retention opportunities for skilled nursing facilities, nursing facilities, and assisted living centers in South Dakota, the release states. 

