South Dakota farmers made little progress the past week on harvesting their row crops in what has been a late season plagued by too-wet conditions since winter.
As of Sunday, Oct. 27, only 14 percent of the state’s corn crop had been combined for grain, only 5 percent more than a week earlier, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Office in Sioux Falls in its crop progress report released Monday.
In a normal year, 46 percent of the corn crop would be harvested for grain by now. Each year, some of the corn crop is cut earlier, when green, as silage for livestock feed. That probably happened more frequently this year because of the late planting season boding less hope of seeing the corn ears mature for grain.
This month, USDA reported that the acres of corn expected to be harvested for grain this year would be down 19 percent from last year to 3.92 million acres, with yields down 6 bushels an acre to 154 bushels and total production down 22 percent to 604 million bushels.
Better progress has been made on the state’s soybean crop, with 58 percent harvested by Sunday, with a full fourth of the crop coming off in the past week. By the five-year average, 90 percent of the soybeans would be harvested by now.
But the output will be way down: USDA said on Oct. 10 that South Dakota farmers would glean 153 million bushels, down a full 39 percent from the 2018 harvest, with the main culprit being too-wet conditions that foiled planting. Only 3.56 million acres will be combined for beans, down 36 percent from the 2018 harvested acreage. Yields, however, aren’t expected to be too bad: 43 bushels per acre, down 2 bushels from a year ago.
Only 12 percent of the sunflowers in the state were harvested by Sunday, compared with the five-year average of 44 percent by now. Production is projected to be down 6 percent from last year, with harvested acres down less than 2 percent at 515,000 acres.
Farmers had harvested 17 percent of the sorghum crop, down from the five-year norm of 60 percent by now.
The winter wheat crop recently planted is in good or excellent condition over 57 percent of the acres and is at about normal maturity with 87 percent of the plants emerged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.