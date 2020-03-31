South Dakota farmers say they will plant a lot more corn, soybeans and spring wheat this year compared to last year’s disastrous, flood-plagued spring and summer that kept many in the eastern part of the state out of the field.
In a report released Tuesday, March 31, farmers reported to USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service that they intend to plant 6 million acres of corn this year, up 38 percent from 2019.
Soybean-planted acreage is expected to be 5.4 million acres, up 54 percent from last year.
Winter wheat acres seeded in the fall of 2019 are estimated at 650,000, down 24 percent from last year.
Spring wheat planting intentions are 850,000 acres, up 33 percent from last year.
Sunflower producers expect to plant 620,000 acres, up 16 percent from 2019. Oil varieties account for 570,000 acres, up 18 percent from a year ago. Non-oil varieties make up the balance at 50,000 acres, up 4 percent from a year ago.
Sorghum growers intend to plant 270,000 acres, up 8 percent from a year ago. Dry edible pea planting intentions are estimated at 11,000 acres, down 31 percent from a year ago and lowest on record if realized.
All hay acreage to be harvested is expected to total 3.40 million acres, up 1 percent from last year's acreage.
Oat intentions are estimated at 345,000 acres, up 41 percent from last year. Barley producers intend to plant 45,000 acres, up 22 percent from last year.
Estimates in this report are based on a survey conducted during the first two weeks of March. Access the national USDA publication for this release at: https://usda.library.cornell.edu/concern/publications.
Access the National Crop Production Executive Briefing at: https://www.nass.usda.gov/Newsroom/Executive_Briefings/2020/03-31-2020.pdf.
Find agricultural statistics for your county, state and the nation at www.nass.usda.gov.
