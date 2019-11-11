SD Farmers Union applauds USDA industrial hemp ruling

The South Dakota Farmers Union applauds the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on its announcement of the interim final rule for industrial hemp production.
“The USDA did an exceptional job outlining a regulatory framework for hemp production in the United States,” said Doug Sombke, president of SDFU. “South Dakota legislators now have all the information they need to make industrial hemp work for the farmers and the communities they represent. It’s a rural development issue ripe for the picking – unfortunately our producers don’t get to benefit from this new opportunity.”
Sombke said that after the South Dakota Senate failed to override Governor Noem’s veto of House Bill 1191, which would have legalized industrial hemp, South Dakota became one of only four states that has not yet legalized industrial hemp production.
“We will work to pass a bill in 2020 legislative session to allow our farmers and entrepreneurs to begin growing this crop, which offers so many opportunities,” Sombke said.
SDFU supports the legalization of industrial hemp production in South Dakota, as hemp production would greatly benefit diversity in South Dakota farming operations and create new economic opportunities.
The 2018 Farm Bill directed USDA to establish a national regulatory framework for hemp production in the United States. USDA established the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program through an interim final rule. This rule outlines provisions for the USDA to approve plans submitted by states and Indian tribes for the domestic production of hemp. It also establishes a Federal plan for producers in states or territories of Indian tribes that do not have their own USDA-approved plan.
For more information on industrial hemp production and the provisions of the interim rule, visit https://www.ams.usda.gov/rules-regulations/hemp.
