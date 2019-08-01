Bath, SD - The National FFA Agriscience Fair is a competition for FFA members interested in the science and technology of agriculture.
Students compete in one of six categories: animal systems; environmental services/natural resources systems; food products and processing systems; plant systems; power, structural and technical systems; or social systems. There are Jr. High, 9-10th grade, and 11-12th grade divisions.
State FFA Agriscience Fair winners submit their written research papers to the national level and twelve projects in each division are selected to advance and present their project for competition during the National FFA Convention.
National FFA just released the finalists to advance to the National FFA Convention, and SD has 23 individual and team projects that will be competing in Indianapolis, October 30 – November 2.
Animal Systems Category
- Ryan Blagg & Will Rotert, McCook Central, Division 2
- Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central FFA, Division 3
- Hadley Stiefvater, McCook Central FFA, Division 5
- Mackenzie Stoltenberg and Christine Stoltenberg, Northwestern Area, Division 6
Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems Category
- Jackson Grady, McCook Central FFA, Division 1
- Jake VanHout and Jayden Doane, McCook Central, Division 2
- Megan Nash, Northwestern Area FFA, Division 3
- Megan Stiefvater and Ashtyn Wobig, McCook Central FFA, Division 4
- Hunter Eide, Gettysburg FFA, Division 5
- Collin Kolbeck and Trey Anderson, McCook Central FFA, Division 6
Food Products and Processing Systems Category
- Carter Randall, McCook Central FFA, Division 1
- Aubree Kranz and Samara Wolf, McCook Central, Division 2
- Paige Peterson, McCook Central FFA, Division 3
Plant Systems Category
- Hannah Schentzel, Northwestern Area FFA, Division 3
- Power, Structural and Technical Systems Category
- Ethan Boekelheide, Northwestern Area FFA, Division 1
- Landon Roling and Brode Dennis, McCook Central FFA, Division 2
- Madison Stroud, McCook Central FFA, Division 3
- Tanner Peterson and Parker Scheier, McCook Central FFA, Division 6
Social Systems Category
- Grace Stoffel, McCook Central FFA, Division 1
- Tayah McGregor and Brianna Even, McCook Central FFA, Division 2
- Matea Gordon, Sturgis, Division 3
- Kiarra Stuck and Hailie Stuck, Northwestern Area FFA, Division 4
- Danika G. Gordon Sturgis, Division 5
Finalists receive a travel stipend to assist with expenses as a special project of the SD FFA Foundation, sponsored by Jim Chilson, Jason & Gail Gullickson, Salem Veterinary Service, SD EPSCoR, Next Level Ag, Bayer, SD Biotech Association, Eichacker Simmentals, Meyerink Farm Service, Butler Machinery, Florence FFA, McCook Central FFA, and the SD FFA Foundation.
