The South Dakota Hall of Fame will induct 10 new members at the organization’s 42nd annual Honors Ceremony, September 13-14, in Chamberlain and Oacoma.
The 10 new Culture of Excellence inductees are Reuben Bareis, Rapid City; Tony Bour, Sioux Falls; Dick Brown, Custer; John Calvin, Watertown; Helen Duhamel (1904-1991), Rapid City; Clyde Fredrickson, Britton; Bill Groethe, Rapid City; Tim Johnson, Sioux Falls; Lyndell Petersen, Hermosa; and James Scull, Rapid City.
The ceremony begins with a welcome reception at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 11, at the South Dakota Hall of Fame visitor and education center in Chamberlain. The next day, at the Arrowwood Cedar Shore Resort, Oacoma, a Governor’s Brunch runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Taking guests back to Chamberlain, an anniversary reunion is from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. social hour and silent auction. The actual Inductee Honors Banquet runs from 5:30 p.m. to approximately 8 p.m.
The reception and the anniversary reunion are free to the public. To purchase tickets for the other activities, contact the South Dakota Hall of Fame through its website of sdexcellence.org or call 605-234-4216.
According to the South Dakota Hall of Fame website, the organization is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, dependent on donations from individuals and organizations. It does not receive any funding through the South Dakota Legislature. Its annual operating costs are $375,000.
Founded in 1974, the organization was named by the South Dakota Legislature as the “Official State Hall of Fame.” It recognizes outstanding South Dakotans for their contribution to the state. It also strives to influence people to embrace excellence as a core value.
Nominations are open to the public through the website. Each year’s deadline is February 1. The board reviews all nominations, and selections are made by secret ballot. Nominations are considered for three years. Currently, there are 719 inductees in the South Dakota Hall of Fame, with over 200 of them still living.
The website includes a directory of the inductees, and has stories with photos, audio, and video (if provided) of each.
The S.D. Hall of Fame 2019 board of directors includes chair Randy Houdek, Highmore; vice chair Michelle LaValle, Sioux Falls; secretary Sarah Larson, Sioux Falls; treasurer Gailen Meyerlink, Chamberlain; directors emeritus Dick Gowen, Rapid City, and Dave Olson, Sioux Falls; Marci Burdick, Rapid City; Pete Cappa, Rapid City; Denny Everson, Yankton; Brian Hagg, Rapid City; Gerry Likness, Watertown; Mark Millage, Sioux Falls; Erica Peterson, Chamberlain; Dave Rozenboom, Sioux Falls; Duane Sander, Brookings; Loren Tschetter, Sioux Falls. The staff includes CEO Greta Chapman and programming services Oakley Hamilton.
