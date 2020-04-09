Late Thursday afternoon, April 9, state health officials said that an employee at the Lane Cafe in Lane, tested positive for COVID-19 and may have passed it on to customers.
The employee “reported working April 1-4 while able to transmit the virus to others,” according to a news release on April 9 from Derrick Haskins, spokesman for the health department. “Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited the café during those dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.”
Lane is a hamlet of 59 people on state Highway 34 about 110 miles east-southeast of Pierre; or about 40 miles northwest of Mitchell.
A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.