The national Governor’s Highway Safety Association (GHSA) meeting in Anaheim, California on Tuesday honored the “Jim Reaper” ad campaign of the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety with a big award.
The ad campaign features the black-robed wraith “Jim Reaper,” as in Grim Reaper, “as a bumbler who tries (but fails) to convince drivers not to be safe on the road,” according to a news release from Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety in Pierre, which includes the Highway Patrol as well as the highway safety office.
“Since we began using the Jim Reaper in TV promotions and on social media in 2018, we have been surprised at the type of positive response the campaign has received,” said Lee Axdahl, director of the highway safety office, who was in Anaheim Tuesday to receive the award. “This was a different way to get the message across that every day as drivers, we have the opportunity to make the right decisions, to keep ourselves and others alive and to outsmart Jim Reaper.”
Axdahl spoke and moderated a workshop Tuesday at the national GHSA conference which ended Wednesday. Programs in Connecticut, Montana and Washington won similar Peter J. O’Rourke Awards.
The late O’Rourke was a longtime leader in the GHSA and former CHIP trooper.
The idea of a not-so-grim Jim Reaper was a collaboration between Axdahl and his office and the Sioux Falls ad firm of Lawrence and Schiller, which does a lot of work for the state.
The Jim Reaper idea came from “a team effort” of brainstorming by Axdahl and his office and the Lawrence & Schiller staff, Mangan told the Capital Journal.
“We really have tried very hard, as Lee said at the conference, to reach out to those people who normally don’t listen (to public safety announcements.) We try to grab their attention in whatever way is possible," Mangan said. "This Jim Reaper campaign uses humor to get an important message across: Cheat death. Beat it.”
The first ad ran on Super Bowl Sunday last year, Feb. 4, 2018, in one of the “regional buys,” shown only on the local affiliates of NBC network that broadcast the game, played in Minneapolis. Not the worldwide ads that cost $5 million for 30 seconds.
In the South-Dakota-made ads, Jim Reaper dresses ghoulishly and carries a scythe while urging young drivers or riders to be unsafe: not wear seat belts or motorcycle helmets. But he's foiled by the young people who do the right thing.
Jim Reaper has shown up at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally as part of the campaign.
The ad campaign has taken off and been copied by other states and honored at other national conferences, Axdahl said.
The GHSA conference described it as “a memorable, unified message that will stay relevant and change behavior.”
“Jim Reaper is the face of death, a threat that’s always watching and waiting for you to make a mistake," the GHSA award blurb said. "The campaign inserts a Grim Reaper character into the lives of everyday people as a reminder that, by making smart decisions like wearing a seat belt, calling a cab or opting to wear a helmet, people can beat death, not just cheat it."
“We may all have been tempted to cut a corner or two as a driver sometime in our lives,” Axdahl said at the conference. “But this campaign is designed to make you stop and think. It only takes one bad decision that results in a permanent loss of a loved one or serious injury to you or others.”
The numbers appear to back up Axdahl's claim that the ad campaign has had "positive results."
During the last five years, the state has seen a 20 percent decrease in traffic deaths, including a 3 percent decrease in 2018 over 2017.
“We are again trending below last year,” Mangan said of 2019 numbers so far.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 27, 50 people had died in traffic crashes in the state, compared with 87 by the same date in 2018, Mangan told the Capital Journal.
The decrease of 42.5 percent is significant.
But as in all statistics when the actual numbers are relatively low, the percentages can change fast.
In 2018, the fatality figures ran about 30 percent below the previous year for most of the year, but heightened numbers in the last three months of the year meant the annual total was 3 percent below 2017.
Motorcycle fatalities so far this year were at nine as of Aug. 27, compared with 15 by now in 2018.
There have been no deaths from ATV/UTV crashes so far this year, compared with four last year by Aug. 27.
Pedestrian deaths by traffic crash were at four, compared with six a year ago.
For years, the DPS has stressed that drunk driving and not wearing seat belts are major causes of traffic deaths in ad campaigns. Every month, the Highway Patrol runs the sobriety checkpoints at a dozen more more sites across the state.
“The Jim Reaper campaign is one of many tools that we have used in the Department of Public Safety,” Mangan told the Capital Journal. “The Highway Patrol is very aggressive in their safety methods and efforts. It’s really a combined department-wide effort to keep people safe out on the road.”
The 2019 national award for the Jim Reaper ads is a change from the reception given the 2014 “Don’t Jerk and Drive,” ad campaign from a similar contract between Axdahl’s office and Lawrence & Schiller.
The double entendre intended in the ad was aimed at young men, telling them to keep their hands on the wheel and make no sudden movements, Axdahl said at the time.
The ad won some praise from advertising types and attention across the land.
But it raised enough controversy and complaints from lawmakers that Trevor Jones, then secretary of the Department of Public Safety, pulled the $100,000 ad, saying “I don’t want this innuendo to distract from our goal to save lives on the road.”
Public safety officials at the time defended the idea of using a risque idea to cut through the clutter and get the attention of young people who account for a large slice of traffic crashes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.