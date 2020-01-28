Last year in South Dakota, the fewest people died in traffic crashes since the state began keeping records in 1947, according to Public Safety Sec. Craig Price.
The former superintendent of the state Highway Patrol, Price announced the figures Tuesday, Jan. 28, during his presentation to the House Transportation Committee in the Capitol in Pierre.
Based on preliminary numbers that still could change, 102 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2019 in the state, down from 130 in 2018 and the previous low of 111 in 2011.
Because more information still can come in about 2019 — including deaths from injuries within 30 days of a crash counted as a highway fatality, for example — the numbers still could change.
But Price said a new record is expected to be officially established.
“We are encouraged to see our safety messages and enforcement efforts having a big impact across South Dakota,” Price said in a news release. “Alongside this good news, though, we remember that even one roadway death is too many. We will continue working to develop our safety protocols and communication strategies in order to continue driving this number down.”
Nationwide the long term trend has been to fewer traffic deaths, especially as a rate comparing it to miles driven; mostly because of better vehicles and better roads, safety officials say.
While the number of highway miles driven has increased in the state the past three decades -- and the population has increased by 24 percent - the number of traffic deaths has trended down, according to Price.
The average yearly deaths averaged 128 in the eight years 2011-2018, ranging from 111 in 2011 to 136 in 2014, according to the Department of Public Safety.
In the 11 years 2009-2018, 1,295 people died on state roads, an average of 118 per year.
The improvement has been striking in recent years: the average annual death count was 163.4 for the 20 years 1989-2008, including the high of 203 in 2003. In one bad five-year stretch from 2002-2006, the average was 239.3 deaths per year.
More people drive more miles every year in the nation and in South Dakota.
But despite more driving, over the past 30 years the “death rate,” in the state has fallen steadily, from 2.27 deaths per 100 million miles driving in 1989 to 1.34 deaths per 100 million miles in 2018.
Like most western states, in which a large percentage of the miles driven are at highway speeds in rural areas, South Dakota has a higher traffic fatality rate than the national average.
A state such as Minnesota with a large metro area of 3.3 million, and more public transit, the annual fatality rate is well under 1 death per 100 million miles driven.
South Dakota’s fatality rate has gradually decreased from around 1.5 per 100 million miles to 1.34 in 2017 and 1.23 in 2016 over the decade of 2008-2017.
The national average traffic fatality rate fell from 1.26 in 2008 to 1.08 in 2014, but has climbed since to 1.16 deaths per 100 million miles driven, according to the state report, citing federal highway figures.
The number of people killed in “alcohol-involved crashes,” has remained relatively stable from 2012-2018, ranging from 42 in 2013 to 55 in 2016, averaging 50 per year over that seven-year stretch in the state.
In 2018, 54 of the 130 traffic deaths, or 41.5 percent, were in crashes involving alcohol, according to state figures.
DWI arrests have averaged about 9,600 each year the decade of 2009-2018, with a trend showing more arrests the past five years than the first five years of the decade.
In the six years 2012-2017, speed as a factor in traffic deaths has shown no clear trend and ranged from a low of being a factor in 22.4 percent of the deaths in 2017 to a high of 31.9 percent of the deaths in 2016.
Two key factors emphasized by South Dakota officials are drunk driving and the relatively low -but increasing - percentage of drivers in the state who wear seat belts.
Ad campaigns on TV and radio, especially the “Jim Reaper” ones, have been a focus of the state’s efforts to cut traffic fatalities, as have the monthly regimes of sobriety checkpoints across the state, Price said.
“Our Office of Highway Safety uses programs like Lesson Learned and the Jim Reaper safe driving campaign to encourage drivers to slow down, wear seat belts, and not drive impaired. Meanwhile the Highway Patrol and local law enforcement enforce traffic laws and use their contacts with the public to stress safe driving. We are trying to encourage safe driving behaviors, and that requires action from all of us.”
Price said hitting a record isn’t an end game and that safety efforts won’t slacken in 2020.
“It is a new year, so we start over again,” he said. “Our message is simple – make the right choices every time you get behind the wheel.”
