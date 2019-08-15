Nathan Chase, an inmate in a state minimum security prison who walked away from a Community Work Center in Sioux Falls on Monday, Aug. 12 was arrested on Thursday in Rapid City about 350 miles to the west, according to prison spokesman Michael Winder said.
Chase is 38, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 250 pounds. Rapid City is 350 miles from Sioux Falls.
Chase had been serving a two-year sentence for failing to appear on a charge in Kennebec in Lyman County, Winder said in a news release. He likely will have to serve longer now.
According to Winder, “leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by a maximum of 5 years in prison.’
