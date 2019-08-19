Charles Dammann, serving a sentence in the South Dakota prison for raping a little girl in Watertown, died Sunday in the prison in Sioux Falls.
After an extended illness, Dammann, 65, died Aug. 18 in a "comfort-care setting," in the Jameson Annex to the state prison in Sioux Falls, according to Michael Winder, spokesman in Pierre for the state Department of Corrections.
Dammann was serving an effective sentence of about 15 years for rape but might have been out in a little more than two years.
According to news reports, Damman was arrested in May 2013 in connection with a rape in Watertown and an investigation was started.
On July 30, 2014 he was convicted of the first-degree rape of a six-year-old girl in Watertown, according to the state's Sex Offender Registry.
Dammann was sentenced in 2014 to 19.5 years in prison, with 5 years suspended.
He died not much more than two years before he may have been released. His initial parole date, when most inmates are released from prison, was slated for Oct. 29, 2021, according to prison records.
He was listed on prison records this year as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 176 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
