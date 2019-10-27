A South Dakota prison inmate once featured on national TV shows as a handsome, charming fellow on the lam who joined churches to gain access to boys he would sexually assault died last week serving sentences amounting to 59.5 years.
Brandon Theodore James, 49, died on Thursday, Oct. 24, in a comfort-care setting in the Jameson Annex of the state Penitentiary in Sioux Falls following an illness, according to a news release from Michael Winder, spokesman in Pierre for the state Department of Corrections.
Before he was sentenced in 2007 in Sioux Falls to 59.5 years in state prison for sexual crimes against two boys, James had been on the run for a few years, according to news reports.
While he was on the run from the law in 2006, the Daily Iowegian newspaper in Centerville, Iowa, reported James had been seen in those parts. The paper reported that “America’s Most Wanted,” television show described James as “a handsome and rather charming fellow,” about whom “police say James loves to lure young boys of single parents into his bedroom.“
Joe Scarborough, on his NBC talk show in July 2006, interviewed Troy Duncan, who was a detective with the Sioux Falls Police Department, about James:
Duncan: Well, he was last spotted in our community of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in March of 2004, when we began our investigation on him. When we got around to the point of making contact with Mr. James, he had fled our community.
Scarborough: Talk about his M.O. Chances are good he’s in a new community. What’s he doing right now?
Duncan: He’s looking for some type of an “in” to associate with young men, ages 10 to 15, whether it be a church or a social group of some sort. He likes to befriend them. He likes to provide them a place to hang out, take them places, buy them things, take them camping, at which time he can find sort through his kids, find one or two that he can perpetrate his crime upon, and then he tends to focus on them, and move in on them, and start committing his sexual acts. . . . We’re getting his name out there; we’re getting his face out there. Be on the lookout for him. He could be anywhere in the United States, in your community.”
In August, 2006, James was the subject of the Nancy Grace talk show on CNN which focused on crimes.
According to a transcript of her show, Grace said James was the focus of “America’s Most Wanted,” TV show that summer as “a fairly good-looking Casanova, (who) goes into a church, infiltrates, starts loosely getting affiliated with a youth organization, dating a single mom. He always picks moms in their 30s and 40s so their children are the age he wants. Known victims between 5 and 15 years old. As soon as they get wise to him, he’s off to another congregation.”
Detective Duncan also talked to Grace in the summer of 2006, saying that before he came to Sioux Falls, James had been arrested and jailed in Iowa on suspicion of sexually assaulting boys.
Duncan, who now is retired, said in 2006 he found out about James’ alleged crimes when a pastor in Sioux Falls contacted police with concerns about James, who fled before police could question or arrest him.
Minnehaha County prosecutors in Sioux Falls put out a warrant for James in the summer of 2006 alleging he had sexually molested two boys in Sioux Falls, according to the Daily Iowegian in Centerville. Police in Centerville reported they were told James had been seen in that southeastern Iowa city. James had two earlier felony convictions in Iowa for sex crimes against boys, the Iowegian reported in 2006.
The “America’s Most Wanted” TV show in 2006 said investigators say James “moves into small towns and will join local churches,” using his good looks to win the ladies. (O)nce he’s on their good side, he slowly works his way into spending ‘quality time’ with their children. Cops say kids think he’s a cool guy because James allegedly lets them drink alcohol and look at porn magazines.”
The Ottumwa County Sheriff’s Office told the Iowegian that in 1992 it investigated James, who would have been about 22, and that he admitted to sexually abusing a five-year-old boy and said there were other victims that “no one knows about.”
James served time in a state prison in Iowa in 1990 and 1993 for sex crimes against children, the Daily Iowegian reported.
According to Winder, James was sentenced in Sioux Falls in 2007 for several crimes in Minnehaha County, each sentence to be served consecutively for a total of 59.5 years: 24.5 years for criminal pedophilia; 15 years for third-degree rape; 15 years for sexual contact with a child under 16; and 5 years for sexual contact with a child under 16.
According to the most recent records online at the state prison, James was 6 feet tall and 171 pounds, the same weight he was said to have in official reports in 2006. He was described as white, with brown hair and blue eyes, in DOC records.
