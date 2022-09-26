Noem-State Airplane

Gov. Kristi Noem, center, checks her phone before taking off, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Pierre. Noem is under investigation for using a state-owned airplane to fly to political events and bring family members with her on trips.

 Stephen Groves / AP Photo

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom?

The Republican governor chose the latter, a decision that eventually cost taxpayers some $3,700 when the state airplane dropped her off near her home and then returned the next day to pick her up.

