Orrie Bettleyoun will face charges as the driver of a car that crashed next to the South Dakota Badlands in which Rae Whirlwind Horse died on Thursday, May 7, according to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the state Highway Patrol.
On Monday, Mangan released their names.
Bettleyoun was driving a 2006 Chevy Impala on state Highway 44 about 4 miles east of Scenic about 9:41 p.m., Thursday, when he failed to stay on the road on a curve and the car rolled. The site is adjacent to Badlands National Park.
Whirlwind Horse, 29, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bettleyoun was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mangan.
He and Whirlwind Horse were from Batesland, about 60 miles southeast of Scenic, on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
A baby girl of 1 and a boy of 2, each belted into a car seat, received minor injuries.
Mangan said the Patrol continues to investigate the crash and that charges are pending against Bettleyoun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.