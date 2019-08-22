United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) conducted a joint sex trafficking operation during the 2019 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The operation began on August 2, 2019, and continued through August 8, 2019.
As a result, the following eleven men from western South Dakota were arrested:
- Jonathon Andrew Whitney, 32, Rapid City - Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet
- Jeric Michael Davis, 28, Rapid City - Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet
- Stanley Lee Lumbardy, 68, Spearfish - Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet
- Kenneth R Williamson, 51, Rapid City - Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet
- Sean Russell Gertsch, 27, Sturgis - Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet
- Hugo Ruperto Duque, 39, Rapid City - Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet
- Japher Y. Rajab, 41, Rapid City - Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet
- Greydon Scott Shangreaux, 23, White River - Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet
- Justin Oliver Westby, 45, Wall - Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet
- Brennan John Hauk, 40, Rapid City - Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet
- Josef Martin Pettit, 23, Piedmont - Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet
The mandatory minimum penalty upon conviction for Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet is 10 years up to life in federal prison; any term of years, not less than 5, up to lifetime supervised release; $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund; and a $5,000 assessment if not indigent.
The charges are merely accusations and all eleven defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
The Agencies involved in the operation were SD DCI, HSI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Sioux Falls Police Department, and the Yankton Police Department.
The cases are being federally prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Collins.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office would like to extend its appreciation to all law enforcement partners involved in the investigations for their efforts and continued cooperation.
