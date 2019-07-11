SD Mines and Ellsworth partnering on anti-pollution

The South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City, will work with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center on broad range environmental stewardship goals at Ellsworth Air Force Base and at other facilities around the nation.
The agreement uses SDSM&T experts in environmental engineering, hydrology, geology, ecology, biology, chemistry, atmospheric sciences, paleontology and other disciplines to help the Air Force clean up contaminated sites, reduce and prevent future pollution, comply with environmental rules and law, and protect natural and cultural resources at Air Force installations.
The 10-year agreement was signed in June. Details on cooperative projects will be announced as they develop.
This arrangement sets the stage for increasing academic-public-private partnerships that help aid environmental clean-up efforts around Air Force installations, including contaminants such as perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA).
“This agreement is a win-win. It boosts top-tier science and engineering research and education at SD Mines while supporting the Department of Defense effort to find the most efficient and innovative solutions to these challenges,” said Mines President Jim Rankin.
Mines will use this partnership in training the next generation of environmental scientists and engineers. “Our students will have opportunities to contribute to multidisciplinary teams in a highly collaborative environment,” said Lisa Kunza, associate professor of chemistry and biology, who is leading the faculty team at SD Mines and coordinating the efforts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.