If the state doesn’t want it, it’s not going to happen. And the state apparently doesn’t want anybody else — government entities under the state, such as counties and cities — banning plastic straws.
That’s the crux of Senate Bill 54, which passed committee Tuesday on a 4-2 vote and now heads to the full Senate.
The bill adds plastic straws and “auxiliary containers” to the list of items covered by a state recycling law, in essence standing in the way of local entities that might want to ban them. Auxiliary containers include bags, cups, bottles and packaging that can be reusable or single use, among other items.
The bill, with more than 20 co-sponsors, was introduced by Sen. John Wiik (R-Big Stone City), and would have South Dakota join 15 other states — including Minnesota and North Dakota — that bar local entities from banning plastics.
Eight states, including California and Oregon, have banned single-use plastic bags, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
South Dakota law currently reads, “... relating to uniform recycling codes for plastic containers, shall preempt all laws by any other political subdivision of the state ….”
The proposed bill would add the other items to the list.
The state wants to avoid issues that could come with one town banning certain materials while another doesn’t. Opponents say plastics are trashing the state and object to a loss of local control.
