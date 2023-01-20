As visitor spending in South Dakota set an all-time record in 2022, those involved with the South Dakota Native Tourism Alliance look to increase their own spending statistics.
The Department of Tourism’s Deputy Secretary Wanda Goodman, as part of her address at the South Dakota Governor’s Conference on Tourism, brought up their efforts alongside the state’s Native tourism alliance.
“This alliance is an important part of our previous strategic plan to put more of a focus on Native American tourism in our state,” she said in her presentation. “For the first time ever, we have group tour operators that have added Native American itineraries in South Dakota to their tours.”
They anticipate that these tours will increase the number of travelers visiting Pine Ridge, Rosebud and Standing Rock. Their planned campaign in conjunction with the Native Tourism Alliance will span three years and total $500,000 in targeted ad spending.
Goodman, as part of her press availability after her presentation, spoke with the Capital Journal in further detail. While South Dakota tourism is a member of the Native Tourism Alliance, she emphasized that the collaboration is tribally-driven.
“We’ve actually partnered with George Washington University for the last couple of years and they’ve really been instrumental in putting some structure behind the SDNTA and just organizing folks in a way that allows the alliance to move forward in a really focused way,” she said.
State tourism department works closely with them to provide information on grant resources as well as some financial backing.
“Moving forward, we’ll continue to help with some of those resources, in kind, financial, however we can in a way that also empowers the alliance to move forward on its own,” she said.
Seleni Matus is the executive director of the International Institute of Tourism at the George Washington University. Having spent more than 20 years in the tourism industry, Matus served as the director of tourism in Belize. In her speech, she spoke on breaking down barriers without losing any of the rich diversity offered on reservations.
“For Native tourism to be successful, it needs to be integrated into tourism at the state level,” Matus said in her presentation.
Afterwards, she spoke with the Capital Journal to go into further detail of her efforts.
“I think the work that we’re supporting here with Native tourism is really addressing a more critical, larger issue of ensuring that there is distribution of tourism’s benefits throughout the state,” Matus said.
Matus works with Indigenous communities throughout the Americas to develop and manage sustainable tourism.
“This initiative that started here in South Dakota is only one of about three at a national level. So these are really important first initiatives that demonstrate how it is that Native American tourism could be developed in a manner that’s more cost-effective, more inclusive, that can bring about results faster,” she said.
Because the tribal nations have not been a part of the tourism infrastructure, they’ve missed out on a lot of opportunities.
“Of all the challenges, which there are many, it’s about resources and access to resources," Matus said.
Matus said there is a role for anyone interested in supporting Native tourism.
“There is a unique opportunity in getting to understand our neighborhoods in a new and different way,” she said.
Native Tourism Alliance project manager Dew Bad Warrior-Ganje also talked at the conference's breakout session. Aside from being the owner of Zuya Sica Consulting in Rapid City, she works to bring together nine federally recognized tribes with local, state and federal partners to help promote their values.
“It's really important going forward that we have all of our Tribes support and guidance going forward because they know what works for them,” Bad Warrior-Ganje said.
In “A Guide to Tribal Nations: Oceti Sakowin Homelands” is a plethora of information of what is and isn’t accessible for the general public. The state tourism department gave the content development aspect of the guide to the Native Tourism Alliance's tribal members while they handled the publishing and distribution. They will continue to revisit the content of the guide every few years to be sure all is up to date and reprint.
One of the fears surrounding outsiders entering sacred sites is following the proper etiquette. By doing so, tourists can show respect while visiting one of these sovereign nations.
“The story behind it is more important than going to those sites,” Bad Warrior-Ganje said.
She wants people to understand that what stories and places they feel like sharing are up to them, not visitors.
“We’ve given up so much in the past with our land and our culture. These are things that we’re trying to preserve,” she said.
She also said that some may undervalue their authentic artwork, which can lead to further exploitation of their culture. As vice president of the Black Hills Powwow, she makes a concerted effort to have space for Native creators to sell their authentic wares. To haggle over the price of one of these pieces is considered a sign of disrespect.
“They do put a lot of time into their artwork and their beadwork or ribbon skirts or whatever it is. They put a lot of time into that and so when they set their prices for a certain price, that’s what it means to them,” Bad Warrior-Ganje said.
Crazy Horse Memorial CEO Whitney A. Rencountre II was on hand to promote the 75 anniversary of the Thunderhead Mountain feature. He said that building relationships and educating oneself goes a long way.
“We do better when we know better,” Rencountre said.
Jennifer Ackerson, president of ALON Marketing Group, was there before her afternoon presentation on inbound travel trade. She said that progress begins when everyone works together.
“It's about engaging all the communities, it's about product development, it’s about international tourism and it’s about working with the partners you’ve mentioned like Trafalgar and Destination America, because they are the businesses that bring that business,” Ackerson said.
For more information, visit sdnativetourismalliance.org.
