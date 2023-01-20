Dew Bad Warrior-Ganje
In addition to being a George Washington University consultant, Dew Bad Warrior-Ganje, left, is the project manager for the South Dakota Native Tourism Alliance. The alliance brings together the state's nine federally recognized tribes with local, state and federal partners to help promote and maintain the Lakota values of respect, compassion, honesty, generosity, humility and wisdom.

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

As visitor spending in South Dakota set an all-time record in 2022, those involved with the South Dakota Native Tourism Alliance look to increase their own spending statistics.

The Department of Tourism’s Deputy Secretary Wanda Goodman, as part of her address at the South Dakota Governor’s Conference on Tourism, brought up their efforts alongside the state’s Native tourism alliance.

Native Tourism in South Dakota
ALON Marketing Group president Jennifer Ackerson, left, talks Seleni Matus,  one of the founders of the Indigenous Tourism Collaborative of the Americas during the three-day South Dakota Governor's Conference on Tourism that began on Jan. 17.
Wanda Goodman
Wanda Goodman has been a part of the tourism industry in South Dakota since 2006 and has served as the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Tourism since 2012. "The South Dakota Department of Tourism continues to be an active member of the the South Dakota Native Tourism Alliance. This alliance is an important part of our previous strategic plan to put more of a focus on Native American tourism in our state," she said.

Phil Torres |  605-224-7301 ext. 131

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

