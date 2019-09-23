A recent string of eight traffic deaths on South Dakota roads in just a four-day period this month has state safety officials urging the public to take care.
Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, said the eight deaths occurred in six crashes across the state in the four days, Saturday through Tuesday, Sept. 14-17; including four deaths in six crashes in just 28 hours on Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15.
“They came in multiple vehicle crashes, single-vehicle rollovers and in four-wheeler ATV crashes,” Mangan said.
It’s been a couple, three years since state traffic safety leaders put out such a warning because of a spate of fatalities, Mangan said. “We saw this as an opportunity to remind people to take care.”
The Department of Public Safety, which includes the Highway Patrol, issued a news release on Monday, Sept. 23, to that effect.
“The early part of September has not been kind so far with at least 10 recorded motor vehicle fatalities, which is double the amount of fatalities for the same month last year, “ said Lee Axdahl, director of the state Office of Highway Safety. “We are hoping for a safer final portion of the month.”
In fact, by Tuesday, the traffic death toll was at 11 for September, and 10 people died on the state’s roads in August. Those two months adding up to a full third of the total so far in the first nine months.
All the 2019 figures are preliminary and could change, Mangan said.
Axdahl said that preliminary investigations indicate some of the crashes may have resulted from speed or alcohol and that some of the victims were not wearing seat belts; the top three causes of traffic injuries and deaths.
“As these families face their personal tragedies of losing one or more loved ones in a violent motor vehicle crash, we need to be mindful that most of the crashes we hear about could have had a different outcome,” said Highway Patrol Col. Rick Miller in the news release. “That’s why it is so important to develop good driving habits ahead of time. Slow down, don’t drive impaired or distracted, and buckle up.”
Despite the recent high numbers, Axdahl and Mangan said they are hopeful that the numbers by Dec. 31 will come in under 100, which would be a first in the state’s history.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 24, the total traffic deaths in 2019 so far are at 63, compared with 96 by Sept. 24 in 2018, Mangan told the Capital Journal. That includes 12 deaths on motorcycles, down from 16 a year ago, he said.
Axdahl has said the state’s ad campaign using the “Jim Reaper,” character to show young people “foiling” death, which won awards at a national conference in August, seems to have gotten the attention of youths across the state.
But Axdahl said the recent tragedies are a sad reminder that safe driving must be priority all of the time.
“It happens in the blink of an eye and nobody wants to be remembered as a traffic statistic,” Axdahl said. “Almost all highway fatalities can be preventable if drivers of all ages understand the need to be safe and we encourage them to do so.”
