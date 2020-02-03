David Stansbury, who was serving a life sentence for murdering a man in Sioux Falls in 1993, died in the South Dakota State Penitentiary on Saturday, Feb. 1.
He was 68, according to news release announced Monday, Feb. 3, from Michael Winder, spokesman for the state Department of Corrections office in Pierre.
According to news reports, Stansbury plead guilty in 1993 to first-degree murder, admitting he shot to death Marlin McLaughlin, 24. McLaughlin was a relative of Stansbury’s former girlfriend, who also was shot by Stansbury that day, but survived.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.