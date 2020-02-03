David Stansbury, who was serving a life sentence for murdering a man in Sioux Falls in 1993, died in the South Dakota State Penitentiary on Saturday, Feb. 1.

He was 68, according to news release announced Monday, Feb. 3, from Michael Winder, spokesman for the state Department of Corrections office in Pierre.

According to news reports, Stansbury plead guilty in 1993 to first-degree murder, admitting he shot to death Marlin McLaughlin, 24. McLaughlin was a relative of Stansbury’s former girlfriend, who also was shot by Stansbury that day, but survived.

