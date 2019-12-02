Wayne W. Trousdale, an 82-year-old inmate serving a 50-year sentence for sex crimes against children, died Sunday, Dec. 1, in the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls after an illness, according to Michael Winder, spokesman for the Department of Corrections based in Pierre.
Trousdale was sentenced Oct. 22, 2001, in Madison, South Dakota, to 50 years for criminal pedophilia and 15 years for sexual contact with a child under 16, to be served at the same time, according to Winder.
His initial parole date--when most inmates are released from prison--was October 2026.
Trousdale was described in prison records as a white male, 6 feet, 5 inches tall and 247 pounds.
