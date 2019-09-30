Doyle Toering, who was in South Dakota’s prison serving time for possessing child pornography, died in his cell on Sunday, Sept, 29, according to prison spokesman Michael Winder, who works in the prison’s administrative offices in Pierre.
Toering was 42 and described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 260 pounds by prison records.
He was “found unresponsive in his cell,” according to Winder. “Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.”
Winder told the Capital Journal, in response to emailed questions, that no cause was given but that if a cause was Although no cause of death was given on Monday, an autopsy will be conducted.
“In cases where the death is suspicious or a suicide, we state that in the (news) release,” Winder told the Capital Journal.
Toering was sentenced on Sept. 16, 2013, in Sioux Falls on five counts of possession of child pornography, to 10 years with seven years suspended, according to prison records. His three years of prison time was up three years ago and Toering had been out on parole until relatively recently.
But he was put back in prison on “extended detainment,” which can be for up to 90 days, and is administered for disciplinary reasons, such as violating conditions of parole, for investigative purposes and/or waiting for “a placement opening,” Winder told the Capital Journal via email.
His 10-year child porn sentence, including the seven years of suspended time, was due to expire on Sept. 16, 2023, according to prison records.
Toering grew up with his family, including two siblings, in Luverne, Minnesota, according to the 2012 obituary of his father.
