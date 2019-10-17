Garreth Q. Gannon, who was serving a life sentence in the South Dakota State Prison in Sioux Falls for attempted murder in Rapid City in 1996, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, after an illness, prison spokesman Michael Winder announced on Thursday.
Gannon was 64.
He was described as white, with brown hair and eyes, 6 feet, 1 inch, and 187 pounds in current prison records online.
Gannon was sentenced in April 1996 to life in prison for a count of attempted first-degree murder and a count of first-degree robbery as a habitual offender. Gannon apparently never appealed his conviction, according to the state Supreme Court.
According to the Rapid City Journal, Gannon pleaded guilty in April 1996 to the March 1996 shooting of a Rapid City tobacco shop employee.
In court, Gannon agreed he was a career criminal who had spent much of the previous two decades in prison and that he meant to kill the only witness to his crime.
“Gannon passed away in the infirmary of the Jameson Annex to the South Dakota State Penitentiary Oct. 16,” Winder said in a news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.