State prison officials on Thursday, March 12, closed all facilities of the South Dakota Department of Corrections to visitation, as well as to volunteer activities, such as religious services provided by church groups and other outside ministries.
“While there are no known cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) among staff members or inmates in our facilities at this time, (the DOC) is continuing to monitor and prepare for the potential emergence of COVID-19,” said DOC spokesman Michael Winder in a news release Thursday afternoon.
Prison officials routinely work with state health officials to make sure “prevention practices” are in place for any infectious diseases, Winder said.
Especially now.
“Information on signs and symptoms and prevention measures for COVID-19 have been included on educational materials that are posted throughout our facilities and available to inmates on their tablets,” Winder said.
The state’s prison system includes the Women’s Prison in the southeast corner of Pierre, at 3200 E. Highway 34, which has 313 women in two prison units and 180 using the Community Work Center.
The entire prison system, with prisons in Sioux Falls and Springfield and community work centers in Rapid City and Yankton, as well as the women’s facilities in Pierre, had a total adult population of 3,821 as of Jan. 31, according to DOC figures online. That includes 558 women and 31 federal inmates, all men.
The DOC’s administration offices mainly are in Pierre, too, where Winder works and where Corrections Secretary Mike Leidholt works, and lives. He was sworn in a head of the prison system in January 2019, after a long career as sheriff of Hughes County in Pierre, his hometown.
The more regular occurrences of influenza mean the prison system has a drill, according to Winder.
“The state Department of Health (DOH) provides the medical care in our state prison facilities and we already work closely with them to establish prevention practices for infectious diseases such as influenza, including educating the inmates on the importance of prevention, symptom recognition and treatment,” Winder said in the news release. “DOC has adopted and enforces certain policies to reduce the risk of transmission of influenza within our institutions, and to protect staff and offenders from influenza infection. Processes and procedures include annual influenza vaccination and approved precautionary measures. We utilize inmate cleaners throughout the influenza season to clean surfaces throughout our facilities.”
DOC has also adopted Continuation of Operations Plans (COOP) and maintains an Emergency Response Manual (ERM) and Incident Action Plans for each of the facilities to establish direct response and management ensuring that critical functions continue within the department, said Winder. Each institution conducts staff training for response to emergency incidents and proper use and application of the ERM/Incident Command System (ICS) in their pre-service and annual in-service training curriculum.
Although no in-person visitation will be allowed for now, the system has a video visitation system. Information about video visitation and other items about the DOC is online at www.doc.sd.gov/abourt/faq/visitation.
More information on the state’s ongoing actions with COVID-19 can be seen at www.doh.sd.gov/news/coronavirus.aspx.
