spring load restrictions
The South Dakota Department of Transportation put out a news release last week that certain spring load restrictions will go into effect Monday, March 2, on state highways around Pierre and Fort Pierre.

 SD DOT

Starting at 1 p.m., Monday, March 1, spring load limit restrictions will apply to some roads around Pierre, on state Highways 1806 and 1804, according to Kristi Sandal, spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation.

The load limits go on these portions of the two highways:  

The stretch of state Highway 1806 from its junction with state Highway 273 southeast of Fort Pierre, north of Kennebec, for about 41 miles to the northwest until it hits U.S. Highway 83 south of Fort Pierre.

State Highway 1806 from just west of Oahe Dam north of Fort Pierre, to Mission Ridge, about 29 miles to the north-northwest.

State Highway 1804 from the line between Hughes and Sully counties north of Pierre to U.S. Highway 212, about 37 miles to the north.

State Highway 1804 from its junction with U.S. Highway 212  to about 4 miles north.

 According to Sandal in a news release, the load restrictions are determined by weather and road conditions and do not override load restriction signs in place.  To see more information online, go to www.safetravelusa.com/sd

