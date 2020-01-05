The South Dakota Quarter Horse Association galloped into Pierre for a weekend stay with a get-together social, a banquet and group worship session to complete their weekend, Friday Jan. 3 to Jan. 5. There was even rodeo royalty and South Dakota’s Lieutenant Governor stop by.
On Friday, Jan. 3 the folks met up at Casey Tibbs Center in Fort Pierre for a social, with newly crowned Miss Rodeo America 2020 Jordan Tierney joining in. Tierney was Miss South Dakota Rodeo 2019 last year, and this year moved up to the national champion level. She is not just a contestant winner, she rides hard too.
“Barrel racing would probably be my favorite,” Tierney said. “But you know I breakaway rope and I team rope, and those are a lot of fun, but I like barrel racing.”
Off her recent win in the beginning of December, Tierney performed in her first official duty as the new Miss Rodeo America. For the event she competed in various categories like speeches, interviews, fashion show, horsemanship.
“A lot of time we get asked, ‘like what’s your talent,’ ” Tierney said. “Our talent’s horsemanship.”
Because of her newly acquired title, she will travel throughout the year to different events, promoting all things rodeo and her pageant. The pageant is a scholarship program designed to help young women with expenses for their betterment and education. She is scheduled to travel at least 100,000 miles and visit over 100 different events, she said.
At the banquet Saturday, Jan. 4, in the Ramkota Hotel in Pierre, one special guest, Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden was invited to address the couple of hundred folks gathered at tables filling the large meeting room.
“I think people have a sense that most of the horses come from west of the river, and that’s not the case,” Rhoden said. “There’s substantially more quarter horses raised in Eastern South Dakota than Western South Dakota. It’s pretty appropriate they have the banquet here in the center of the state.”
Rhoden is a rancher and describes himself as cut from the same cloth as the other attendees for the SDQHA event. The people are all ranchers here, he said, and horses are a part of their ranch business.
“Farmers and ranchers in the state have a lot in common,” Rhoden said. “Obviously, in South Dakota, agriculture is the backbone of the state.”
Rhoden is a rancher too, though he does not raise horses. He has a cow-calf operation, and the only horses he has are for riding horses, he said.
“For a banquet like this, people with that commonality get together and celebrate the people that have risen to the top and congratulate them, I think’s a great event. It’s a great show of support for their industry.
