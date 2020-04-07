State, county and city law enforcement officers in South Dakota in 2019 reported more drug crimes, burglaries and murders and slightly fewer rapes than in 2018 according to the summary released Tuesday by Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.
“Our state continues to be a safe place to live thanks to the strong work ethic of our law enforcement professionals,” Ravnsborg said in a news release with the “Crime in South Dakota 2019.”
He said last year law officers reported a total of 78,082 offenses, up 2.8 percent from 75,955 in 2018. The reports were for crimes ranging from murder, rape, assaults simple or aggravated, and incest, to larceny, car theft, DUIs, bribery, sports tampering, shoplifting, impersonation and betting.
Total drug offenses reported were 8,997 in 2019, up 1.65 percent from 8,851 in 2018. Over the past five years, drug offenses have increased 25.71 percent from the 7,157 reported in 2015.
The number of rapes reported was down slightly in 2019, to 486, compared with 490 in 2018, he said. But it’s risen since 2015 quite a bit more: from 420 in 2015, 410 in 2016, to 467 in 2017.
The number of murders reported was 16, up from 12 in 2018.
Burglaries reported in 2019 were at 2,529, up 6.93 percent from 2,365 in 2018.
DUI arrests were down 3.96 percent to 5,846 in 2019 compared with 6,087 the previous year. ‘
Larceny and theft crimes were down 11 percent in 2019, but still involved $28 million worth of property, Ravnsborg said in his news release.
