The 10-day National Finals Rodeo ended Saturday night, Dec. 14 in Las Vegas, with a young star that can remind South Dakotans and others of Casey Tibbs as a young champion.
Stetson Wright, a rookie in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association and only 20 years old, won the all-around cowboy title, given to the cowboy who competed in at least two events during the year and won the most money at it. His $297,923 in total winnings in 2019 was all won from riding bulls — on which he came in third in world standings after the NFR — except for about $30,000 he won riding saddle broncs.
Tibbs, who grew up on a ranch northwest of Fort Pierre, won his first all-around championship in 1951 when he was 22. He won another all-around in 1955 and also won saddle-bronc championships in 1949 when he was 20; and from 1951-54 and in 1959.
Tibbs kind of left his family has a young teenager to follow the rodeo circuit in the 1940s.
But Wright is part of a big extended family from Utah that has nine cowboys with PRCA membership, including Wright’s brothers, cousins, father and uncle, most of them competing in the NFR this year.
Tibbs helped start the NFR in the 1950s from an idea given him by South Dakota rodeo legend Erv Korkow, says his son, Jim Korkow, who still runs the huge Korkow Ranch east of Pierre raising broncs and bulls.
In the old days, professional rodeo cowboys such as Tibbs rode in rodeos all over the nation and into Canada and toted up their winnings at year’s end to determine the champion in each event.
Erv Korkow told Tibbs the national cowboy circuit should adopt the South Dakota rodeo circuit’s idea of a year-end tournament to cap off the competition.
The idea took off fast, Jim Korkow told the Capital Journal a couple years ago. For decades now the NFR has been held in December in Las Vegas. Its main sponsor is Wrangler and it’s watched by thousands in Vegas and millions on the CBS sports channel.
For 10 days, the nation’s top 15 rodeo competitors in seven events go at it every day: bulls and broncs — bareback and saddled, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and barrel racing, which is the women’s event.
The top 15 who wins slots at the NFR are measured by money won at PRCA rodeos from Calgary to Florida, including several in South Dakota, by the time the season ends about Oct. 1.
By Saturday night, Dec. 14, there were two kinds of winners in each event: the NFR “average standings” winner, who won the most money over the 10 days, and the “world standings” winner who who won the most total money in the event all year long. The NFR with this big purse often plays a big role in determining the “world standings.” . Often the same person wins both in any event, but not always.
And then there’s the all-around cowboy prize. Wright and his Wright relatives have rode and been throwed in Fort Pierre’s Casey Tibbs Rodeo Arena next to the Missouri River during the Casey Tibbs Match of Champions saddle bronc contest held in early June each year.
In fact, the new NFR all-around cowboy champion Stetson Wright came in fourth at the Match last June in Fort Pierre.
Meanwhile, South Dakota’s top rodeo contestants showed up pretty well at the NFR this year, as did some of the rodeo bulls and broncs.
Lisa Lockhart, the veteran barrel racer from her family ranch near Oelrichs, South Dakota, won the final night’s competition in Vegas Saturday with the top time of 13.71 seconds, which won her $26,231 for the day, according to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association media. That put her in third place for the average standings for the entire NFR 10 days, with 144.47 seconds total and $43,154 in prize money. And that helped put her in fourth place in the world standings with $250,698 in winnings for 2019.
Lockhart, 54, has won more than $2.6 million in her rodeo career, according to the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association.
Lockhart was competing in her 13th NFR and gained some attention because on the ninth night, Friday, Dec. 13, she used her venerable buckskin Louie, who at 16 has become an NFR favorite, although he can’t compete too often anymore. Louie got her around the barrels in 14.17 seconds, which isn’t bad. But it was only good for eighth place that night and left Lockhart out of the money for the day.
Jessica Routier of Buffalo, came in ninth in the average standings and eighth in the world standings with $191,197 for 2019. That puts her career earnings at more than $510,000, according to figures form the WPRA.
J.J. Elshere of Hereford, turned 40 on the first day of the NFR, Dec. 5, coming back from having a Korkow Rodeo bronc, Broken Angel, help him break both bones in his lower right leg on Sept. 27 in Mitchell. The mishap came after the 8-second whistle blew so Elshere won money on the bronc that ran him too close to some fence panels. Plus, Broken Angel’s good bucking, while it busted him up some, also helped qualify him for the NFR, as the season ended about that time.
His season winnings at that point made him 15th among the nation’s saddle bronc riders, meaning he could go to the big show as the last qualifier in the saddle bronc event. He told reporters in September he would get surgery and would be ready for the NFR, and he was.
He came in 13th in the NFR’s average standings for saddle bronc riding with a total score on three successful rides of 252 points. (Judges grade the horse’s or bull’s bucking for half the points, and the rider’s style for the other half.) That low finish kept Elshere “out of the money” for the NFR. But he remained in the competition for the year and came in 14th in world standings in the saddle bronc event, with $119,004 in 2019 winnings. That puts his career earnings in rodeo pretty close to a million dollars, according to PRCA information.
Broncs from Korkow Rodeo east of Pierre and Sutton Rodeo from Onida played starring roles at the NFR, chosen like the cowboys because they are considered the best buckers in rodeo.
Meanwhile, among the huge hoopla that fills Vegas during the NFR’s run, Jordan Tierney, Miss South Dakota, was crowned Miss Rodeo America at the Tropicana on Dec. 8. Tierney, who grew up on a ranch near Oral, an eastern suburb of Hot Springs, South Dakota, earned a business administration degree from Chadron (Neb.) State University in 2017. Like the other 26 pageant contestants who win rodeo crowns from their states, Tierney’s high heels are affixed to boots, mostly, and her tiara goes around a cowgirl hat.
Horsemanship is part of the pageant competition and Tierney is a competitive barrel racer. Rodeo has been a natural part of her family’s life since her father, Paul Tierney, is a PRCA Hall of Fame rodeo cowboy, a champion tie-down roper who also was near the top in steer wrestling at the NFR.
As Miss Rodeo America, Tierney will travel the country representing professional cowboys and cowgirls. “Growing up I was always held to the same standards as my brothers,” she said from the stage when she was crowned in Vegas as the nation’s rodeo queen, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. “You get out there; you work. Also when you come in, you work just as hard. I am a hard worker.”
For more detailed results of the PRCA’s final standings from the 2019 NFR in Las Vegas that ended Saturday, Dec. 14, visit the Capital Journal website and Facebook.
Tenth Performance Results, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Bareback riding: 1. Clayton Biglow, 93 points on Northcott Macza’s Stevie Knicks, $26,231; 2. Tim O’Connell, 91.5, $20,731; 3. Trenten Montero, 89.5, $15,654; 4. Orin Larsen, 89, $11,000; 5. Tanner Aus, 88.5, $6,769; 6. Tilden Hooper, 88, $4,231; 7. Richmond Champion, 87.5; 8. Clint Laye, 85; 9. Steven Dent, 84.5; 10. Ty Breuer, 84; 11. Taylor Broussard, 82; 12. Kaycee Feild, Caleb Bennett and Jake Brown, NS. 15. Austin Foss, INJ. Average standings: 1. Clayton Biglow, 886.5 points on 10 head, $67,269; 2. Tim O’Connell, 871.5, $54,577; 3. Richmond Champion, 860, $43,154; 4. Orin Larsen, 857.5, $31,731; 5. Tilden Hooper, 851, $22,846; 6. Clint Laye, 840.5, $16,500; 7. Trenten Montero, 839, $11,423; 8. Tanner Aus, 783 on nine, $6,346; 9. Kaycee Feild, 770.5; 10. Caleb Bennett, 696 on eight; 11. Steven Dent, 680.5; 12. Ty Breuer, 594.5 on seven; 13. Taylor Broussard, 576.5; 14. Austin Foss, 563.5; 15. Jake Brown, 434 on five. World standings: 1. Clayton Biglow, $425,843; 2. Orin Larsen, $296,404; 3. Tim O’Connell, $261,091; 4. Richmond Champion, $238,983; 5. Tilden Hooper, $238,239; 6. Kaycee Feild, $232,320; 7. Caleb Bennett, $208,902; 8. Tanner Aus, $173,460; 9. Clint Laye, $170,416; 10. Trenten Montero, $170,296; 11. Jake Brown, $133,415; 12. Austin Foss, $126,587; 13. Ty Breuer, $120,911; 14. Steven Dent, $103,799; 15. Taylor Broussard, $93,502.
Steer wrestling: 1. Dakota Eldridge, 3.5 seconds, $26,231; 2. (tie) Bridger Chambers and Tanner Brunner, 3.8, $18,192 each; 4. (tie) Will Lummus and Cameron Morman, 3.9, $8,885 each; 6. Matt Reeves, 4.0, $4,231; 7. Hunter Cure, 4.1; 8. (tie) Ty Erickson and Tyler Waguespack, 4.4; 10. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.5; 11. Tyler Pearson, 7.5; 12. Kyle Irwin, 8.3; 13. J.D. Struxness, 8.5; 14. Riley Duvall, 10.1; 15. Scott Guenthner, NT. Average standings: 1. Matt Reeves, 48.4 seconds on 10 head, $67,269; 2. Riley Duvall, 54.8, $54,577; 3. Bridger Chambers, 55.2, $43,154; 4. Tyler Pearson, 57.8, $31,731; 5. Ty Erickson, 62.7, $22,846; 6. Stetson Jorgensen, 66.6, $16,500; 7. Dakota Eldridge, 68.5, $11,423; 8. Hunter Cure, 75.9, $6,346; 9. Kyle Irwin, 89.1; 10. Tyler Waguespack, 39.0 on nine; 11. Cameron Morman, 42.4; 12. J.D. Struxness, 50.3; 13. Scott Guenthner, 67.0; 14. Will Lummus, 34.6 on eight; 15. Tanner Brunner, 46.1. World standings: 1. Ty Erickson, $234,491; 2. Bridger Chambers, $217,362; 3. Stetson Jorgensen, $197,246; 4. Tyler Pearson, $196,904; 5. J.D. Struxness, $190,137; 6. Matt Reeves, $183,131; 7. Tyler Waguespack, $177,925; 8. Dakota Eldridge, $177,834; 9. Riley Duvall, $166,194; 10. Hunter Cure, $164,914; 11. Will Lummus, $163,382; 12. Scott Guenthner, $148,853; 13. Cameron Morman, $140,576; 14. Kyle Irwin, $134,934; 15. Tanner Brunner, $109,911.
Team roping: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.1 seconds, $26,231 each; 2. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.4, $20,731; 3. Erich Rogers/Kyle Lockett, 4.5, $15,654; 4. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 4.7, $11,000; 5. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 6.8, $6,769; 6. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 9.4, $4,231; 7. Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 11.6; 8. Tyler Wade/Cole Davison, 12.7; 9. Tate Kirchenschlager/Tyler Worley, 14.3; 10. Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch, 20.4; 11. Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, Clay Tryan/Jake Long, Ty Blasingame/Travis Graves, Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison and Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, NT. Average standings: 1. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 43.8 seconds on nine, $67,269 each; 2. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 56.7, $54,577; 3. Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 59.3, $43,154; 4. Tate Kirchenschlager/Tyler Worley, 93.0, $31,731; 5. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 44.4 on eight, $22,846; 6. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 47.3, $16,500; 7. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 50.1, $11,423; 8. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 54.9, $6,346; 9. Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch, 62.5; 10. Tyler Wade/Cole Davison, 68.1; 11. Erich Rogers/Kyle Lockett, 60.8 on seven; 12. Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, 54.2 on six; 13. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 36.9 on five; 14. Ty Blasingame/Travis Graves, 20.3 on four; 15. Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, 27.2 on three. World standings (headers): 1. Clay Smith, $268,820; 2. Cody Snow, $256,938; 3. Kaleb Driggers, $240,923; 4. Brenten Hall, $237,061; 5. Riley Minor, $207,707; 6. Chad Masters, $196,067; 7. Luke Brown, $182,093; 8. Coleman Proctor, $153,241; 9. Tate Kirchenschlager, $147,225; 10. Clay Tryan, $147,222; 11. Tyler Wade, $135,856; 12. Ty Blasingame, $132,220; 13. Erich Rogers, $128,634; 14. Matt Sherwood, $124,704; 15. Jake Cooper, $103,851. World standings (heelers): 1. Wesley Thorp, $249,181; 2. Junior Nogueira, $238,243; 3. Chase Tryan, $234,480; 4. Jade Corkill, $226,946; 5. Brady Minor, $207,707; 6. Joseph Harrison, $198,816; 7. Paul Eaves, $186,600; 8. Ryan Motes, $158,089; 9. Kyle Lockett, $153,364; 10. Jake Long, $150,954; 11. Tyler Worley, $142,677; 12. Cole Davison, $134,371; 13. Travis Graves, $133,896; 14. Hunter Koch, $132,807; 15. Caleb Anderson, $103,050.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., 91 points on The Cervi Brothers Rodeo’s RodeoHouston’s Womanizer, $26,231; 2. Jake Watson, 89.5, $20,731; 3. (tie) Ryder Wright, Zeke Thurston and Dawson Hay, 88.5, $11,141 each; 6. (tie) Rusty Wright and Colt Gordon, 87.5, $2,115 each; 8. Jacobs Crawley, 86.5; 9. (tie) Spencer Wright and Jesse Wright, 85; 11. Chase Brooks, 82; 12. Sterling Crawley, Mitch Pollock, Bradley Harter and J.J. Elshere, NS. Average standings: 1. Brody Cress, 840.5 points on 10, $67,269; 2. Spencer Wright, 762.5 on nine, $54,577; 3. Rusty Wright, 756, $43,154; 4. Zeke Thurston, 699.5 on eight, $31,731; 5. Jacobs Crawley, 646.5, $22,846; 6. Jake Watson, 610.5 on seven, $16,500; 7. Jesse Wright, 588.5, $11,423; 8. Dawson Hay, 523 on six, $6,346; 9. Chase Brooks, 516.5; 10. Colt Gordon, 416.5 on five; 11. Sterling Crawley, 407; 12. Ryder Wright, 348.5 on four; 13. J.J. Elshere, 252 on three; 14. Mitch Pollock, 171.5 on two; 15. Bradley Harter, 86.5 on one. World standings: 1. Zeke Thurston, $347,056; 2. Brody Cress, $286,372; 3. Ryder Wright, $273,129; 4. Spencer Wright, $258,015; 5. Rusty Wright, $241,153; 6. Jake Watson, $236,406; 7. Dawson Hay, $197,747; 8. Chase Brooks, $194,681; 9. Jacobs Crawley, $191,935; 10. Sterling Crawley, $156,722; 11. Jesse Wright, $155,159; 12. Bradley Harter, $127,543; 13. Mitch Pollock, $125,196; 14. J.J. Elshere, $119,004; 15. Colt Gordon, $112,635.
Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Shane Hanchey and Adam Gray, 7.1 seconds, $23,481 each; 3. Marty Yates, 7.7, $15,654; 4. Tyson Durfey, 7.9, $11,000; 5. Haven Meged, 8.0, $6,769; 6. Tyler Milligan, 8.1, $4,231; 7. Michael Otero, 8.7; 8. Shad Mayfield, 10.6; 9. (tie) Caleb Smidt and Taylor Santos, 11.2; 11. Tuf Cooper, 12.4; 12. Riley Pruitt, 15.8; 13. Rhen Richard, Ty Harris and Cooper Martin, NT. Average standings: 1. Haven Meged, 85.7 seconds on 10 head, $67,269; 2. Tyson Durfey, 85.9, $54,577; 3. Tuf Cooper, 90.7, $43,154; 4. Taylor Santos, 97.3, $31,731; 5. Riley Pruitt, 103.0, $22,846; 6. Caleb Smidt, 107.8, $16,500; 7. Shane Hanchey, 80.3 on nine, $11,423; 8. Tyler Milligan, 84.0, $6,346; 9. Marty Yates, 66.8 on eight; 10. Cooper Martin, 80.2; 11. Michael Otero, 83.1; 12. Rhen Richard, 67.1 on seven; 13. Shad Mayfield, 74.5; 14. Ty Harris, 49.8 on six; 15. Adam Gray, 60.3. World standings: 1. Haven Meged, $246,014; 2. Shane Hanchey, $244,832; 3. Tyson Durfey, $237,532; 4. Riley Pruitt, $226,445; 5. Marty Yates, $212,854; 6. Tuf Cooper, $211,631; 7. Caleb Smidt, $196,900; 8. Tyler Milligan, $196,884; 9. Ty Harris, $186,765; 10. Taylor Santos, $182,484; 11. Adam Gray, $151,885; 12. Shad Mayfield, $127,075; 13. Cooper Martin, $125,593; 14. Michael Otero, $116,155; 15. Rhen Richard, $111,988.
Barrel racing: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 13.71 seconds, $26,231; 2. Cheyenne Wimberley, 13.79, $20,731; 3. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 13.86, $15,654; 4. Jessica Routier, 13.87, $11,000; 5. Shali Lord, 13.88, $6,769; 6. (tie) Dona Kay Rule and Ericka Nelson, 13.89, $2,115 each; 8. Lacinda Rose, 13.92; 9. Nellie Miller, 14.06; 10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.10; 11. Emily Miller, 18.65; 12. (tie) Hailey Kinsel and Amberleigh Moore, 18.85; 14. Jennifer Sharp, 19.11; 15. Stevi Hillman, 23.71. Average standings: 1. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, 138.44 seconds on 10 runs, $67,269; 2. Emily Miller, 143.25, $54,577; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 144.47, $43,154; 4. Nellie Miller, 144.63, $31,731; 5. Shali Lord, 144.73, $22,846; 6. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 144.77, $16,500; 7. Lacinda Rose, 145.17, $11,423; 8. Hailey Kinsel, 147.42, $6,346; 9. Jessica Routier, 148.45; 10. Dona Kay Rule, 148.84; 11. Jennifer Sharp, 165.38; 12. Amberleigh Moore, 167.51; 13. Cheyenne Wimberley, 175.22; 14. Ericka Nelson, 175.45; 15. Stevi Hillman, 154.30 on nine. World standings: 1. Hailey Kinsel, $290,020, 2. Ivy Conrado-Saebens, $264,673; 3. Emily Miller, $255,799; 4. Lisa Lockhart, $250,698; 5. Nellie Miller, $235,899; 6. Amberleigh Moore, $207,982; 7. Dona Kay Rule, $192,392; 8. Jessica Routier, $191,197; 9. Shali Lord, $173,391; 10. Stevi Hillman, $157,219; 11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $152,100; 12. Lacinda Rose, $138,917; 13. Cheyenne Wimberley, $127,861; 14. Jennifer Sharp, $114,024; 15. Ericka Nelson, $112,318.
Bull riding: 1. Jordan Hansen, 88.5 points on Four Star Rodeo’s Hell Hound, $28,981; 2. Sage Kimzey, 88, $23,481; 3. Tyler Bingham, 86.5, $18,404; 4. Jeff Askey, 86; $13,750; 5. Stetson Wright, Trevor Kastner, Josh Frost, Koby Radley, Garrett Smith, Daylon Swearingen, Jordan Spears, Trey Kimzey, Clayton Sellars, Boudreaux Campbell and Trey Benton III, NS. Average standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, 709 points on eight head, $67,269; 2. Boudreaux Campbell, 624 on seven, $54,577; 3. Jordan Spears, 517 on six, $43,154; 4. Tyler Bingham, 516, $31,731; 5. Stetson Wright, 448.5 on five, $22,846; 6. Koby Radley, 435, $16,500; 7. Jeff Askey, 426.5, $11,423; 8. Jordan Hansen, 356 on four, $6,346; 9. Trey Benton III, 352; 10. Clayton Sellars, 347.5; 11. Daylon Swearingen, 270 on three; 12. Garrett Smith, 178.5 on two; 13. Trey Kimzey, 168; 14. Trevor Kastner, 86 on one; 15. Josh Frost, NS. World standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $480,797; 2. Boudreaux Campbell, $344,573; 3. Stetson Wright, $267,345; 4. Tyler Bingham, $246,399; 5. Jordan Hansen, $214,792; 6. Jordan Spears, $211,933; 7. Koby Radley, $195,349; 8. Trey Benton III, $186,995; 9. Daylon Swearingen, $179,799; 10. Garrett Smith, $171,769; 11. Trevor Kastner, $161,216; 12. Clayton Sellars, $158,018; 13. Jeff Askey, $157,329; 14. Josh Frost, $129,561; 15. Trey Kimzey, $124,960.
All-Around Standings: 1. Stetson Wright, $297,923; 2. Clay Smith, $279,672; 3. Tuf Cooper, $265,794; 4. Caleb Smidt, $210,190; 5. Trevor Brazile, $129,754; 6. Daylon Swearingen, $138,881; 7. Rhen Richard, $117,980; 8. Landon McClaugherty, $112,119; 9. Steven Dent, $111,577; 10. Josh Frost, $92,732.
RAM Top Gun Award standings: 1. Clayton Biglow, $243,891; 2. Sage Kimzey, $217,942; 3. Boudreaux Campbell, $203,135; 4. Brody Cress, $180,500; 5. Ivy Conrado, $171,404; 6. Zeke Thurston, $170,064; 7. (tie) Wesley Thorp and Cody Snow, $161,885 each; 9. Cody Snow, $161,885; 9. Emily Miller, $157,654; 10. Chase Tryan, $148,135.
