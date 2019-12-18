South Dakota’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Dusty Johnson, spoke on the floor of House on Wednesday, giving a nay to the historic vote by Democrats that impeached President Donald Trump.
It makes Trump only the third president to be formally impeached — like being charged — by the House; Andrew Johnson after the Civil War and Bill Clinton after Monica Lewinsky, were the others.
“Madam speaker, I’m voting no.” Johnson said in his speech, according to a news release from his office. “Impeachment is not in the best interest of this country, and in fact it has only deepened the partisan divide that truly plagues this country. When the sun comes up tomorrow, I pray with all my heart that the anger and the division in this chamber will give way to an honorableness and a productivity and a time of working together.”
There were two counts of impeachment: abuse of power and obstructing Congress.
On the first count, the vote was 230 for impeachment, 197 against; on the second count, it was 229 for, 198 against.
Rep. Collin Peterson, veteran of Minnesota’s rural district on the western side of the state, including Moorhead and Fergus Falls and considered the top agriculture lawmaker, was one of three Democrats to vote against impeaching Trump, saying it would divide the country, according to news accounts.
The charges laid by the Democrat-dominated House now will go to the Republican-dominated Senate for a trial, where it’s expected Trump will not be found guilty.
