Distracted while driving on U.S. Highway 14 near Highmore at night on Sept. 12, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg hit Joseph Boever who was walking on the shoulder of the two-lane highway, South Dakota Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price said Monday.
Price’s report at a news conference convened at the State Capitol by Gov. Kristi Noem was the first official word that Ravnsborg, 44, could have serious culpability in the death of Boever, who was 55.
But it is not clear if Ravnsborg will be charged with a crime, according to Price, who said some details of the investigation still can’t be released.
It’s been publicly known since Sept. 14 that Ravnsborg hit Boever while driving west on Highway 14 that night at the northwest edge of Highmore, which is 49 miles east-northeast of Pierre.
But Monday’s details painted a picture of the attorney general leaving the roadway before hitting and killing the pedestrian.
Price said the north shoulder of Highway 14 at that site is 10.5-feet wide.
Price said some details, such as which direction Boever was walking, or facing, when hit, or what kind of light he was carrying, still will not be released.
Price said the speed limit at the crash site is 65 mph.
According to the crash report released Monday, Ravnsborg was westbound on Highway 14 and had just reached the point at which the speed limit changed from 40 mph to 65 mph.
“About this time, evidence shows that Mr. Boever was walking on the north shoulder of U.S. Highway 14, carrying a light,” Price said. “While Mr. Ravnsborg was traveling westbound, the investigation shows he was distracted, entered the north shoulder of U.S. Highway 14 and struck Mr. Boever with his vehicle. The crash resulted in the death of Mr. Boever.”
“The type or types of distraction are still under investigation and I will not be able to provide further details on those at this time,” Price said.
Price said that when Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek “responded to the scene, he did not advise dispatch of his arrival and the exact time of the crash is still under investigation.”
Some new details gave a more exact location of the fatal crash.
The Highway Patrol report released Monday describes the collision site as six-tenths of a mile east of mile marker 277 on Highway 14. Mile marker 227 is about at 336th Avenue, which is a mile west of Highway 47 and serves — on the south side of Highway 14, as the west border of the city limits.
That puts the crash site about 2,100 feet, or four-tenths of a mile, west of Highway 14’s intersection with state Highway 47 in Highmore.
Ravnsborg said — in his 911 call and in a written statement Sept. 14 — that whatever he had hit was in the middle of the road. He said nothing about being distracted. In his Sept. 14 written statement, he said he thought it hit a large animal, most likely a deer.
Ravnsborg said he had no idea he had hit a person.
On Monday, Nov. 2, in response to questions from reporters, Price said all distractions that might occur while someone is driving don’t necessarily involve illegal actions. For example, reaching over to get something in the vehicle and not paying attention to the road, while perhaps unwise, isn’t patently against the law, Price said.
But he said that texting on a phone while driving is a violation of state statute.
Price said the nature of Ravnsborg’s driving distraction is one of the details from the investigation not yet being released.
Boever was walking from his home in Highmore to where he had left his pickup truck earlier that night in the north ditch of Highway 14, said his cousins, who live nearby. The parked pickup was about three-quarters of a mile west of the location at which Ravnsborg hit Boever.
“Mr. Boever was walking on the north shoulder (of Highway 14) and carrying a light,” Price said. Ravnsborg “was distracted and entered the north shoulder (of the highway) and struck Mr. Boever with his vehicle, resulting in the death of Mr. Boever.”
In response to a question, Price said Boever was not in the north driving lane of Highway 14, but on the shoulder of the highway. Ravnsborg was alone in his Ford Taurus, Price said.
Whether Boever was in the roadway is a key factor. In a vehicle-pedestrian death at around 10:20 p.m. Aug. 21, a young driver of an SUV on Interstate 29 at Sisseton hit and killed a man walking partly on the shoulder and partly on the roadway, according to the preliminary report from the Highway Patrol. Charges were not pending against the driver, according to the preliminary report.
Price said some details of the Ravnsborg investigation, which he said is largely complete, still will not be released, including the nature of Ravnsborg’s driving distraction and what kind of light Boever was holding when hit.
Ravnsborg said in a statement he released Sept. 14 that he had no alcoholic beverages that day. A test performed about 15 hours after the fatal crash showed no alcohol in his blood, state officials said.
Investigative details will be turned over to Emily Sovell, Hyde County deputy state’s attorney in Highmore. She will decide if Ravnsborg will be charged with any crime, Price said.
Sovell is being assisted by state’s attorneys from Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Huron, Price said. It’s part of the unusual nature of this investigation of the state’s top law enforcement officer.
Noem has said that to maintain “third-party” perspective and avoid conflicts of interest, she asked North Dakota’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation to conduct much of the investigation. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, which typically would be involved in such investigations, is run out of the attorney general’s office.
The crash took place about 10:20 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, on the northwest edge of Highmore, which is 50 miles northeast of Pierre. Ravnsborg was driving his personal vehicle, a Ford Taurus, back to Pierre from a GOP dinner in Redfield.
In a written statement he released Sept. 14, Ravnsborg said he hit what he figured was a deer, stopped immediately and called 911. The 911 call was made about 10:24 p.m., Sept. 12, according to the Highway Patrol crash report released Monday by Price.
Last month, Noem and Price released the transcript of the 911 call and the audio recording.
During the 911 call, Ravnsborg told the dispatcher he hit “something . . .it was in the middle of the road . . .”
When the dispatcher asked if it was a deer, Ravnsborg said, “Yeah, it could be. . . I mean . . it was right in the roadway . . “
In a written statement he released Sept. 14, Ravnsborg said he looked for a deer near the site of the crash that night, but could not find anything.
Ravnsborg’s 911 called was answered by the regional dispatch center in Pierre. Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek was on duty in Highmore and responded. He had only to drive the half-mile from his farmstead home southwest of the crash site. Where Ravnsborg hit Boever , which was about a half mile west of Highway 14’s intersection in Highmore with state Highway 47; or about 0.6 miles east of mile marker 227 on Highway 14, according to the Patrol report released Monday.
Ravnsborg said Volek lent him his own vehicle to drive home to Pierre that night.
The next morning, when he returned the sheriff’s vehicle, Ravnsborg said he stopped to look at the crash site in the daylight and found Boever’s body lying in the north ditch just off the shoulder of the highway.
Noem has said a private consultant, John Daily, from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, was hired to do the crash reconstruction part of the investigation. Daily is an authority in the field who has written books about it.
The complete autopsy report from the Ramsey County coroner’s office in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Boever’s body is not yet available to the state, Price said.
Nor are toxicology reports on Ravnsborg and Boever, Price said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.