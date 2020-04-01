 A second South Dakotan has died of COVID-19, state officials announced Wednesday, April 1.  

Hughes County has two cases as of Wednesday. Since March 23, the count had been one; the case being an inmate in the state Women's Prison in Pierre who was isolated and was "doing well," as of late last week, a prison spokesman told the Capital Journal.

The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus was at 129, with 12 of them hospitalized. Minnehaha County has the most, with 40; Beadle County has 21 cases.  

