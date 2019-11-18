State Sen. Stace Nelson told the Capital Journal on Saturday, Nov. 16, he was retiring from politics, asking the Cap Journal to hold the news until he finished writing and distributing his announcement.
On Sunday, Nelson put it on his Facebook page.
Nelson, 52, born in Sioux Falls, went out consistent: criticizing state leaders, including his fellow GOP members.
The conservative Republican says he’s tired of politics and wants to devote more time to his family and working in federal law-enforcement related work. That’s his background as a retired Marine MP and also worked years as a federal agent with the Navy, with a lot of experience in sexual assault cases.
Nelson worked about 23 years with the Marines as an military policeman and investigator and as an investigator with the Navy.
He and his wife live in Fulton, east of Mitchell; they have six children.
Nelson served in the state House of Representatives 2010-2014 and in the state Senate from 2016 until now. Nelson said he’s retiring from office on Dec. 10.
Nelson leaves as his formal complaints about four law officers filed in March with the state’s Law Enforcement Standards and Training Commission were dismissed this past week.
Nelson told the Capital Journal this past weekend he was disappointed in the Commission’s decision and in Gov. Kristi Noem not supporting his complaints. He says the behavior of the four officers — Brown County Sheriff Mark Milbrandt and two of his deputies — toward former state Division of Criminal Investigation agent Laura Kaiser involved sex harassment and retaliation.
Nelson also filed a complaint with the Commission saying former lawmaker Matthew Wollmann, a Madison police officer since last year, was unfit to be a law enforcement officer based on his “preying” on legislative interns during his terms in the legislature.
Wollmann resigned from the legislature in 2017, apologizing for his behavior, after Nelson and others pressed the issue of his behavior with interns
Several supporters posted comments on Nelson’s Facebook page about his announcement.
Retired state legislator Stan Adelstein wrote: “Well,my friend, we will miss each other.”
Nelson's written resignation:
Dear fellow South Dakotans, It is with a heavy heart I compose this article. Circumstances dictate that I retire from politics. Truth be told, my military service-connected injuries have slowed me down more and more over the years. While not the only reason for my departure from politics, it is a contributing factor. My family has been after me for years to get out of politics. My beloved wife has been more than patient despite how unfair it has been to her over the years. Recently, my neighbor had criminals attempt to break into their house while they were home and stole their pickup to evade law enforcement. I am thankful to the Almighty for keeping my wife safe while I was away in the past; however, I will no longer leave my wife home alone for days on end while in session in Pierre.
Of the years I have served you, this by far was the most frustrating. I cannot put into polite words the disgust and frustrations I had this year with state elected officials’ response to the flooding and misery many of you suffered under those conditions. These politicians can call special sessions to raise your taxes, deploy National Guard troops to foreign countries, and blow your hard earned tax dollars on pheasant habitat boards and other excessive spending; however, they refused to have our troops help those devastated by the flooding or provide emergency financial aid to communities hard hit twice this year. Add in the debacle of last session of them entering the $4.9 billion annual budget bill as a brand new bill during the last minutes of session at 01:30 a.m., and then passing it within minutes without any hearings or serious discussion, with most legislators not even reading the bill, and you can start to understand how an honest public servant would want to be away from such dysfunction and corruption.
I’ve loved serving you even as I’ve hated serving amidst the corruption and dysfunctional politics of combating the political machine that runs South Dakota. Personal circumstances require me now to get of politics immediately. It is with regret, but relief of having survived South Dakota’s corrupt politics, that I will retire permanently and completely from politics effective December 10th.
I have recommended Pastor Michael Boyle of Parkston to the Governor as my replacement. He is not the type of “yes man” they want in Pierre; however, he’s a person of principle we need. We must get such honest people into office that will fight for the voters, and what’s right, instead of the go along to get along weak politicians that answer to the establishment political machine.
God bless & Semper Fidelis,
Stace Nelson, District 19 Senator.
