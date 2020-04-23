Traditionally, the South Dakota Supreme Court holds oral arguments - open to the public - either at its courtroom in the State Capitol, at the University of South Dakota School of Law or another public institution like a college.
In response to the current pandemic, the court held its April term five oral arguments this last week using Zoom. The justices were in separate rooms in Pierre, Rapid City, Vermillion and Sioux Falls, while the participating attorneys were in their offices around South Dakota. In all other respects, the normal procedure for oral arguments was followed.
After three of the oral arguments, Chief Justice David Gilbertson asked the attorneys what they thought of the Zoom option. The responses were mixed.
Some attorneys thought it was a better process, as they did not have to travel to Pierre. One commented the Zoom method was "blizzard proof." Other attorneys said they thought the personal face-to-face contact to be preferable.
“We did not voluntarily choose the Zoom option,” said Gilbertson. “However, it certainly was preferable to cancellation or postponement. From the Justices’ point of view, we benefit the most from the interaction with the attorneys during the oral arguments, and that was successfully accomplished. I would suspect we would return to live oral arguments when safe to do so, but we now have the Zoom option if weather or other emergencies make a live oral argument not possible. Justice delayed is often justice denied, and this week it was not delayed.”
For the past 10 years, each county courthouse has been wired for closed-circuit television use. This is very frequently used for hearings where the judge is in one county and the parties are in another county. There are similar systems in some of the larger counties between the courthouse and the county jail. “With the volume of cases we now handle, especially in our larger-populated counties, these forms of communication are essential for providing timely access to a judge,” said Gilbertson.
