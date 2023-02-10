Ben Bowman DSU
Benjamin Bowman, an undergrad at Dakota State University, demonstrates how to use a key fob device in the parking lot of the South Dakota State Capitol Building after presenting his research on the device to state lawmakers and visitors. 

 Shannon Marvel / Capitol Journal

A distinguished group of undergraduate students were given the opportunity to pitch research projects to state lawmakers and visitors while representing the state's public universities.

The session is organized by the South Dakota Board of Regents and South Dakota's Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research.

