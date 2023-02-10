Benjamin Bowman, an undergrad at Dakota State University, demonstrates how to use a key fob device in the parking lot of the South Dakota State Capitol Building after presenting his research on the device to state lawmakers and visitors.
A distinguished group of undergraduate students were given the opportunity to pitch research projects to state lawmakers and visitors while representing the state's public universities.
The session is organized by the South Dakota Board of Regents and South Dakota's Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research.
Dakota State University undergrad Benjamin Bowman showcased a project that allowed him to legally hijack keyless entry lock systems through a modified key fob. Bowman said research for the project truly began on his family's farm near Fairburn.
"It's a tool that was born out of necessity. I only had one key fob for a cattle gate that a local family member would take," Bowman said.
Bowman was able to successfully create a spare cattle gate key fob that doubled as a garage door opener.
"I started working on that and kept opening and closing the garage, which quickly angered my dad," Bowman said.
The development only motivated Bowman to expand his key fobs capabilities.
"I paid $40 for some equipment off of Amazon, and made some equipment that can open garages, cars, it can hijack FM radios, pretty much anything you can think of," Bowman said of his device.
Bowman said law enforcement could apply the device when attempting to detain suspects by shutting the suspect's vehicle off before they try to flee.
But for now, Bowman's device applied to older garage doors and vehicles.
"Old garage doors use a four pin code. There's only around 10,000 combinations roughly with something called the diversion sequence. You can crunch it down, so with my device I can open any old garage door within 10 seconds," Bowman said.
Dakota State University in Madison is renowned for their cyber operations curriculum, which Bowman described as "absolutely amazing."
"There's not one professor that wouldn't help you if you asked," Bowman said.
South Dakota State University student Madison Fitch will be graduating this spring from the school's nursing program. Her research project addresses palliative healthcare disparities between Indian Country and the rest of the state.
"My project consists of identifying the need for a nurse-driven palliative care," Fitch said.
Fitch said her project offered a more culturally appropriate approach for rural Native American caregivers.
"They're not in an in-patient setting and not accessing care in the emergency room, so you'll save the healthcare industry billions of dollars," Fitch said. "From a nursing standpoint, it allows a nurse to practice to her full scope and recognizes that palliative care is very evident within her scope of practice."
Jay Holm also presented his research on the spread of invasive eastern red cedar and the impact it has on South Dakota's native prairie grasslands.
Holm is studying wildlife and fisheries sciences and through his research was able to determine the point at which native grasslands can no longer survive due to increased eastern red cedar canopy cover.
"As the trees encroach, native grassland species that are typically there are pushed out. At a certain point — 25 percent canopy cover — they can't exist at all," Holm said.
Prescribed burning is one solution, Holm said.
"There's a push to educate landowners about the safety and benefits of prescribed burning. Fire suppression is why the red cedar is encroaching so much," he added. "There's plenty of extension being done with SDSU right now educating landowners how beneficial prescribed burning is."
