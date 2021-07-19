The South Dakota United Football Club U15 Dynamo competed in pool play at the National Cup in Denver this past weekend. The Dynamo feature Pierre T.F. Riggs players Brianna Sargent, Ireland Templeton, Gracelyn Taylor and Ryann Barry.
The Dynamo started out pool play by defeating Real Colorado 6-3 on Friday. Deshani Peters and Madi Donovan each had two goals, while Cena Carlson and Ciara Frank added goals of their own. The Dynamo continued their strong play by beating Houstonians FC 3-0 on Saturday, and Amarillo 2-0 on Sunday. All five goals were scored by Peters.
By going 3-0 in pool play, the Dynamo qualified for the National Championship. They will play the Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC on Tuesday. The game is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.