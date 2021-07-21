The South Dakota United U15 Dynamo girls soccer team is coming home with a National Championship after defeating the Pittsburgh Riverhounds 4-1 at the US Club National Cup in Denver on Tuesday.
Dynamo coach Matt DeBoer became the first South Dakotan to win a National Championship as both a coach and player. He told the Capital Journal that it feels great to win a National Championship.
“I was a lucky player when I won it in 2013,” DeBoer said. “To win it as a coach...it hasn’t sunk in yet. This one’s special. I couldn’t be happier.”
Pierre’s own Ryann Barry scored the opening goal of the game for the Dynamo. Aberdeen’s Deshani Peters scored a pair of goals to bring her scoring total to nine goals in the tournament. The fourth goal was scored by Cena Carlson. The Dynamo is primarily made up of girls from South Dakota, but the team also includes a few players from North Dakota and Wyoming. Other than the aforementioned Barry, the Dynamo also has Pierre’s Brianna Sargent, Ireland Templeton and Gracelyn Taylor on the roster. DeBoer said he thinks the team gained a lot from winning on a national level.
“I hope this gives them the confidence to accomplish their goals,” DeBoer said. “They wanted this from the beginning of the season, and they worked so hard to get to this point. This is South Dakota’s second National Championship now, and the first on the girls side. It’s huge for the state, and has changed the game for South Dakota. These girls are already ready to go for another one next year. I’m so happy for them.”
