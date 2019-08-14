The South Dakota Women in Agriculture’s 2019 rural women’s conference is planned for Oct. 10-11 in the beautiful Black Hills at The Lodge at Deadwood.
Dynamic speaker Katie Dilse of North Dakota is this year’s keynote presenter. She is a farm wife and mom that understands the daily grinds of agriculture. She will be talking about the importance of developing connections, seeking opportunities and working together to better our agricultural lives.
This not-to-be-missed annual conference routinely provides women with great speakers and resources that address current ag issues along with self-development topics. Networking opportunities, Pay It Forward projects, creative learning sessions and great vendor shopping are also part of the conference lineup.
Women who are involved in the agriculture industry across the region, or those who just want to know more about agriculture, can register for the 2019 event. Find registration online at EventBrite.com. There is an attendee scholarship available for young women under the age of 25 to help with travel and registration cost. Visit www.SouthDakotaWomeninAg.com to download the scholarship. Deadline is Sept. 1.
Also due Sept. 1 is the South Dakota Ag Woman of the Year and Young Gun nominations. Annually at the conference two women are recognized for their passion and work in the agricultural industry. To submit applications for this award see www.SouthDakotaWomeninAg.com.
“We look forward to hosting ladies in Deadwood again this year for a conference that has lots to offer in education and entertainment,” Jenn Stomprud, SDWIA president says. “We routinely see women from outside South Dakota attend and ages range from 85 to 18. Everyone is welcome, so please come join us.”
