A high school graduation ceremony was held inside the South Dakota Women’s Prison in the Solem Public Safety Center, Thursday, Jan. 23, in Pierre.
This is not new: the first time education was offered in prisons was in 1876 in New York. Though inside the South Dakota Women’s Prison, it was the first time inmates’ families were invited to attend the ceremony, thanks to the new Warden Wanda Markland.
Markland has been the warden in Pierre for just over a year now, but she had been an associate warden at West Tennessee State Penitentiary and worked in corrections for many years. She was a little surprised they didn’t allow families in for graduations because they had done it at all the other prison systems she worked in, she said.
It had just snowed, and the roads were icy still from the wind out on the highways, but with only five inmates graduating, the waiting room, turned graduation-hall was the perfect size. There were a couple of families there to see their loved ones graduate.
Not everyone’s family could make it. Some had to choose. Like class valedictorian Stasha Woldt, 35, from Madison, South Dakota. Woldt’s choice wasn’t that tough of a pick. The choices were, her parents come to the graduation or they come and give her a ride home when she gets out next week. She chose the latter. And, the weather will be better next week according to the forecast.
“I get out at the end of the month,” Woldt said. Woldt laughed about what her mother had said the last time they spoke. “It’s kinda a big deal,” Woldt said with a laugh. “‘Cause I am 35. I am a big kid, so my mom is pretty proud of me. She’s like ‘oh my God, we are only 35 years old finally got our GED.’”
Woldt said it wasn’t easy to find a way to get a GED after she dropped out.
“I dropped out, which is really sad, probably three months before I was going to graduate,” Woldt said. “Just kind of wanted to get out of here. I had got into some trouble with the law and took off, so I didn’t graduate.”
Madison does not offer GED’s (General Educational Development degrees). That is one of the reasons Woldt never earned it, she said. Because, even after all that stuff happened, she would have to go to Sioux Falls, which is the nearest place for school. Driving back and forth for just classes was not really feasible, unless you are working there.
Woldt feels she is ready to take on new challenges open to her because her education is moving forward again.
“That kind of opened some doors for me because I can go to college,” Woldt said. “One of the issues I was always having was getting a good job, because I didn’t graduate from high school. Even just having my GED should open some more doors than it did before.”
After her folks get her next week, she plans to move back in with them. Her parents work in Sioux Falls and commute often enough she feels she could tag along to attend classes. There are all kinds of different schools there — technical colleges and regular colleges, Woldt said.
Going back to school the first time in a long time was not as tough as she thought it would be. “It was kind of crazy, because some stuff I had struggled in was really easy for me now,” Woldt said. Prison is not the easiest of environments, and taking GED classes there is no easy path. Together, the problem would take persistence to accomplish. “I think it was you mostly have to study on your own,” Woldt said was the hardest thing about getting her GED in prison, “to fit everything you want to in there, because not everything is covered in class.”
Woldt is proud of herself because she managed to do the course for her diploma in about a month, she said. “I don’t even think I studied for science, in fact, and I scored out of this world,” Woldt said. “I’m a nerd though. I study when I don’t have to.”
Woldt scored the second best score on her exit exams, said Bob Wolter, GED professor, as long he has been tracking the scores. Wolter has been at the prison for over seven years, and has seen around 200 women graduate, he said.
“I think it’s a great program for people,” Woldt said. “Especially those in prison, because a lot of them are here because they have gotten in trouble and maybe are doing something illegal on the side illegal, because they do not have a proper education.”
Another inmate, who grew up in Millwaulkee, Wisconsin, but her parents and her daughter are in Brookings, was able to have her family attend. Miranda Wille, 21, had dropped out at age 16 due to mostly using drugs, she said. She never thought she would graduate high school.
“This is a really good program,” Wille said. “Unless we get it here, a lot of people usually don’t get it. I know I’m only 21, but I honestly never imagined myself ever getting it. Being alive to get it. This is a really big accomplishment for me. Essentially, I am here for meth, but I am a heroin addict so I kinda got the end of the stick.”
As the ceremony began, Wille’s 11 month old daughter, Mila, broke from her babysitter and slid on her belly underneath empty seats. Eventually, Mila got to her mother, where she settled in.
Wille said her favorite subject is math and it comes fairly easy for her. Going to class wasn’t always easy though.
“Honestly just getting up and going every day,” Wille said was the hardest thing for her. “I never really had much self-discipline to do something like that. I have always had trouble going to school. Actually, all of my legal trouble started with truancy, believe it or not.”
Wille made sure to make the most of this chance for school.
“It gave me something to do,” Wille said. “It gave me something to look forward to. It wasn’t just like I came to class. I would go back to the block and study or ask for extra packets to work on.”
Wille feels her GED will allow her to not only go to school when she gets out but find a better job in the meantime. The only job she has had so far has been in fast food, she said.
“That’s one of my big dreams is to go to (school for) culinary management. I plan to own my own restaurant,” said Wille, “Definitely something of Japanese cuisine. Maybe a food truck; I like to travel.”
When she gets out she hopes to go home to Milwaukee, and plans to to attend college there.
Wille’s biggest problem is admittedly self-confidence, and completing the GED program she feels really helped give her something she can hold onto.
“I think it gives me confidence because I’ve never really finished anything before,” Wille said. “I was unsuccessfully discharged from DOC, but before that I was on indefinite probation, I never finished either of those. I didn’t finish drug court. I couldn’t stay out on the ankle monitor. You know, didn’t finish school. Got fired from that job, you know, never ending.” She did finish and it has opened doors for her she feels.
As well, according to research report published by the Rand Rand Corporation in 2013 and referenced in the Federal Bureau of Prisons Education Program Assessment report in 2016, “Inmates who participate in correctional education programs had a 43 percent lower odds of recidivating than those who did not.”
“It gives me confidence that I can do this. You need to just put your mind toward it, and you are capable of doing stuff. I still have a lot to work on myself, but definitely just a boost of confidence,” Wille said.
“I think it’s super important,” Woldt said. “If I could have done anything that was worth coming to prison, it would be to definitely have gotten that (her diploma). To do that is totally, totally worth it.”
