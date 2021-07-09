The South Dakota Golfers Association Match Play Championship got underway at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre with the qualifying round taking place on Thursday.
The SDGA Women’s Match Play Championship has 13 competitors. Pierre’s Hallie Getz placed first in the qualifying round after getting a score of 72. Sioux Falls’ Lauren Tims placed second with a score of 74. Getz is the lone Pierre representative in the women’s division.
On the men’s side, Pierre’s Michael Keeton placed sixth in the qualifying round with a score of 70. Austin Hoss placed 17th with a score of 73, while Fort Pierre’s Aaron Olson placed 25th with a score of 76.
There are 64 athletes in the men’s division, with all 64 getting placed in their respective brackets. The brackets are named after notable local golfers from the area around the host course. Curt and Tom Byrum are from Onida. They both won events on the PGA Tour. John Knox was a longtime golf coach for Pierre T.F. Riggs, and is an SDGA board member. Dean Heymans was the superintendent at Hillsview for 45 years, and was just recently elected to the SDGA Golf Hall of Fame.
Action at the SDGA Match Play Championship will continue through Saturday.
