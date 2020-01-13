South Dakota Housing Development Authority is hosting a listening session to get comments on its 2020 annual Action Plan. This includes funding plans for the HOME, Housing Tax Credits, Housing Trust Fund, Emergency Solutions Grant, and Housing Opportunity Fund Programs.
The goals of these programs are to develop communities by providing decent housing, a suitable living environment, and economic opportunities to low- and moderate-income people.
A listening session is set for Pierre, Tuesday, Jan. 28, starting at 1 p.m. (CST). It will be held in the South Dakota Housing Development Authority – Board Room, 3060 E. Elizabeth St.
The Consolidated Plan is a five-year housing and community development plan that includes how funds will be distributed through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), Housing Trust Fund (HTF) and the HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) program.
Annually the state of South Dakota receives approximately $12.4 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to support such programs. As a prerequisite to receive funds from HUD, South Dakota must have an approved Consolidated Plan and annual action plans.
The Housing Tax Credit Program is a tax credit incentive to construct, acquire and/or rehabilitate housing for low-income households through the Internal Revenue Service. SDHDA receives approximately $3.2 million annually to allocate through this program.
The Housing Opportunity Fund (HOF) Program can be used for rental housing, homeownership, land trusts and homelessness prevention activities.
The public can give their comments, suggestions and ideas prior to drafting the 2020-2021 plans. The public will have another chance to provide written comments once the draft plans have been released in March. People wanting to make suggestions for changes to the existing plans may do so by being at the session.
For more information, contact Lorraine Polak at 605-773-3181 or at Lorraine@sdhda.org.
