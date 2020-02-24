The topic for the next South Dakota FOCUS on S.D. Public Broadcasting zeroes in on mental health issues in the state.
Guests include:
Chief Justice David E. Gilbertson, South Dakota Supreme Court
Amber Reints, psychiatric nurse practitioner and clinical program manager for Avera Behavioral Health in Sioux Falls
Senator Deb Soholt, (R) Sioux Falls
Dr. Thomas Stanage, Executive Director, Lewis & Clark Behavioral Services, Yankton
Everyone is invited to join the conversation by texting 956-7372 or emailing SDFocus@sdpb.org.
South Dakota FOCUS features in-depth conversations about the issues and events that directly impact South Dakotans. Watch recent and archived episodes at SDPB.org/sdfocus.
South Dakota Public Broadcasting is a state-wide, multi-platform network offering entertainment and lifelong-learning via television, radio, digital, education and outreach. For more information, visit SDPB.org or call 800-456-0766.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.