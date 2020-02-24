The topic for the next South Dakota FOCUS on S.D. Public Broadcasting zeroes in on mental health issues in the state.

Guests include:

Chief Justice David E. Gilbertson, South Dakota Supreme Court

Amber Reints, psychiatric nurse practitioner and clinical program manager for Avera Behavioral Health in Sioux Falls

Senator Deb Soholt, (R) Sioux Falls

Dr. Thomas Stanage, Executive Director, Lewis & Clark Behavioral Services, Yankton

Everyone is invited to join the conversation by texting 956-7372 or emailing SDFocus@sdpb.org.

South Dakota FOCUS features in-depth conversations about the issues and events that directly impact South Dakotans. Watch recent and archived episodes at SDPB.org/sdfocus.

South Dakota Public Broadcasting is a state-wide, multi-platform network offering entertainment and lifelong-learning via television, radio, digital, education and outreach. For more information, visit SDPB.org or call 800-456-0766.

Tags

Load comments