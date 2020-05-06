In response to federal and state plans for returning to nearly business-as-usual economic life before COVID-19 closings, businesses and municipalities throughout South Dakota are taking various steps to re-open.
How are South Dakota business owners and city leaders working to balance public health safety with economic viability? What different transitional steps are our communities taking? And, how is the Small Business Administration addressing federal funding issues?
Join host Stephanie Rissler and guests on the next episode of South Dakota FOCUS, Thursday, May 7, 8 p.m. CT on SDPB1 and SDPB.org/live.
Guests include:
- Steve Allender – mayor of Rapid City
- Paul Aylward – mayor of Huron
- Kelsey Collier-Wise – mayor of Vermillion
- Dr. James Keegan – infectious disease specialist with Monument Health
- Mike Rodman – executive director S.D. Gaming Association
- Jaime Wood – district director U.S. Small Business Administration
- Prof. Mark Yockey – chair of entrepreneurship management & marketing with University of South Dakota
South Dakotans can join the conversation by texting 956-7372 or emailing SDFocus@sdpb.org.
South Dakota FOCUS provides in-depth conversations about issues and events. Hosted by Stephanie Rissler, it airs live Thursdays at 8 p.m. CT on SDPBTV-1 and SDPB.org.
