The South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Rapid City, has named 616 students to its Fall 2019 semester dean’s list
In order to merit a spot on the list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester. Full-time students must have earned a minimum of 12 credit hours for the term, while part-time students must have earned between three and 11 credit hours that term.
Included on the SDSM&T dean’s list are:
Pierre: Matthew Darnall, Shelby Guthrie, Chloe Jungwirth, Micah Runner, and Samuel Ryckman.
Onida: Kara Huse.
