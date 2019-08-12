MITCHELL — SDSU Extension staff will be hosting several forums during Dakotafest 2019 held August 20-22 on the Schlaffman Farm near Mitchell, S.D., (2300 E Spruce Street) inside booth No. 600.
Dakotafest attendees are encouraged to attend the forums, fill their coffee cups in the hospitality area, and visit with SDSU Extension staff.
The SDSU Extension tent will open each day at 9 a.m. and free SDSU ice cream will be served every day at 2:30 p.m.
New this year will be an underwater drone presentation held at the bottom of every hour, starting at 10:30 a.m.
SDSU Extension Tent Schedule:
Tuesday, August 20
9 a.m. SDSU Extension tent opens, hospitality area opens
10 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. Local Foods Education: Using food plots to reduce food insecurities, Brett Owens, SDSU Instructor of Horticulture
10:30 a.m. — Underwater Drone Presentations Begin
11 a.m. – 11:20 a.m. Diversifying with Agri-tourism, Peggy Schlechter, SDSU Extension Community Vitality Field Specialist; Jacey Jessop and Calvin Bloemendaal, South Dakota Department of Tourism Industry Outreach & Development Representatives
12 noon – 12:20 p.m. Your Current Estate Plan, Heather Gessner, SDSU Extension Livestock Business Management Field Specialist
1 p.m. – 1:20 p.m. Crop Price Outlook, Jack Davis, SDSU Extension Crops Business Management Field Specialist
2:30 p.m. SDSU Ice Cream (served until gone)
5 p.m. SDSU Extension tent closes
Wednesday, August 21
9 a.m. SDSU Extension tent opens
10:30 a.m. Underwater Drone Presentations Begin
10 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. Mental Health First Aid, Lorna Wounded Head, SDSU Extension Family Resource Management Field Specialist Connie Strunk, SDSU Extension Plant Pathaology Field Specialist and Samantha Dvorak, SDSU Extension Family & Community Health Associate
11 a.m. – 11:20 a.m. Cover Crop Forages in Cattle Diets, Robin Salverson and Adele Harty, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialists
12:00 noon – 12:20 p.m. African Swine Fever and Preparing for a Foreign Animal Disease, Bob Thaler, Professor & SDSU Extension Swine Specialist; Ryan Samuel, Assistant Professor & SDSU Extension Swine Specialist
1 p.m. – 1:20 p.m. Fall Weather Outlook, Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension State Climatologist
2:30 p.m. SDSU Ice Cream (served until gone)
5 p.m. SDSU Extension tent closes
Thursday, August 22
9 a.m. SDSU Extension tent opens
10:30 a.m. Underwater Drone Presentations Begin
11 a.m. -11:20 a.m. Answering the Nitrogen Application Timing Questions in Corn, Jason Clark, Assistant Professor & SDSU Extension Soil Fertility Specialist
12 noon – 12:20 p.m. Soybean Gall Midge, Adam Varenhorst, Assistant Professor & SDSU Extension Field Crop Entomologist
1 p.m. – 1:20 p.m.Emerald Ash Borer Update, John Ball, Professor, SDSU Extension Forestry Specialist & South Dakota Department of Agriculture Forest Health Specialist
2:30 p.m. SDSU Ice Cream (served until gone)
4:00 p.m. SDSU Extension tent closes
