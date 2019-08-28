BROOKINGS -- SDSU Extension experts will be on site at the 2019 South Dakota State Fair in Huron on Aug. 29 – Sept. 2 to answer questions, share resources and present on a variety of topics.
Get your weed questions answered by experts at the SDSU Extension Weeds booth in the EXPO building. Due to the challenging growing year there will not be a featured weed or plant, but experts will be ready to answer questions about the problems this year’s weather has caused in weed control and planning for next year’s crops. The booth also features a weed display which includes crop and pasture weeds along with lawn and garden weeds. Additionally, a variety of publications will be available to take home as resources, including “South Dakota Weeds 2017 edition,” which is the latest version of the South Dakota weed identification book.
The agriculture and natural resources team will also have a booth in the EXPO building to answer crop, livestock and farm stress questions.
Anyone interested in agritourism opportunities is encouraged to stop by the community vitality team’s agritourism booth in the South Dakota Value Added Ag Day Tent on Thursday, August 29 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Amanda Bachmann, pesticide education and urban entomology field specialist, will be speaking on “Home and Garden Pest Control” in the Horticulture building on Friday, August 30 at 1:00 p.m.
Learn more about SDSU Extension programs by visiting extension.sdstate.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.