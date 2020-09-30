The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded major contracts to four universities, including South Dakota State University, to establish a network of stations to monitor snowpack and soil moisture throughout the plains area of the Upper Missouri River Basin.
SDSU will receive a $12.8 million contract. The first task issue was given for the first 10 sites to be installed in South Dakota. The project is expected to be completed by 2025.
The other three universities are the University of Wyoming, the University of Montana, and North Dakota State University. The four will receive awards totaling $48.2 million, over the next 5 years, which will enable the construction of 35 monitoring stations in 2021.
In a delegation joint release, U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) said, “Following the flooding events of 2011 and 2019, it’s clear that we need more accurate weather monitoring throughout the Missouri Basin. Since coming to the Senate nearly six years ago, I’ve been working to implement a snowpack monitoring system, which will allow the Corps to make better, more accurate decisions with regard to river management. While there is more work ahead, today’s announcement is a huge first step toward better river system management.”
“When it comes to weather related events, having the most accurate, up to date information is one of the best tools we have to help mitigate potentially devastating consequences,” said U.S. Senator John Thune (R-SD). “As we approach the 10th anniversary of historic flooding of 2011 in the Missouri River Basin, this important system will build on our work to improve forecasting and information sharing in an effort to ensure reliable information is available to state and local governments and residents as flood mitigation efforts are implemented.” said Thune. “I look forward to seeing the university’s work on this important issue.”
“No South Dakotan can forget the devastating flooding on the Missouri in 2011,” said Representative Dusty Johnson (R-SD). “Accurate snowpack monitoring and preparation are key. I’m confident SDSU will utilize these tools to ensure boots on the ground have an accurate forecast so South Dakotans can be best prepared.”
