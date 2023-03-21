Nate Wolters

South Dakota State University’s Nate Wolters (center) celebrates with teammates and fans after the Jacks beat Western Illinois at the Summit League Basketball Tournament in 2012 in Sioux Falls. The victory sent the Jacks to the NCAA Tournament for the first time

 Argus Leader file

As the clock struck zero at the 2012 Summit League basketball finals, South Dakota State University fans stormed the Sioux Falls Arena court to celebrate their men’s team’s first-ever bid to one of America’s most significant sports spectacles, the NCAA Division I tournament.

Coupled with SDSU’s women’s basketball triumph earlier on the same court, the moment seemed to bolster the Brookings school’s decision eight years earlier to leave the familiar confines of the Division II North Central Conference to compete at the highest level of intercollegiate sports.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments